USF Men’s Golf opens season at rain-soaked Badger Invitational

TAMPA (September 13, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls began their 2022-23 season at the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin at University Ridge Golf Course and came home with a 10th-place finish. The tournament, originally slated for 54 holes, was cut down to 36 holes on Monday and Tuesday after Sunday’s opening round was washed away due to rain.

Sophomore Jake Peacock (Milton, Ga.) led South Florida in his first outing with the team after transferring from Western Carolina this summer. Peacock, the 2022 Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, finished tied for 12th individually at the tournament with a four-under-par 140. He carded a 68 (-4) on Monday and posted a round of par (72) on Tuesday.

The Bulls collectively shot one-under-par 575 to tie with Campbell for 10th place in the 18-team field. Texas A&M paced the field with a winning score of 20-under-par 556.

Shubham Jaglan (Delhi, India) netted a top-20 finish with rounds of 71 (-1) and 72 (E). Freshman Nino Palmquist (Halmstad, Sweden) tied for 41st overall with a two-day score of two-over-par 146 in his first Collegiate outing.

Sam Nicholson (Atlantic Beach) posted a 148 over 36 holes and Runchanapong Youprayong (Bangkok, Thailand) finished with a score of 150.

Up Next

The Bulls return to action on September 26-27 at the Windon Memorial Classic in Evanston, Illinois Hosted by Northwestern.