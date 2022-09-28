USF Men’s Golf completes first leg of road trip

SKOKIE, Ill. (September 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls men’s golf team wrapped up play at the first of two northern tournaments on Tuesday at the Windon Memorial Hosted by Northwestern.

South Florida placed 11th in the 14-team field with a final score of 874. The Bulls came on strong in Tuesday’s final round with a score of 280 (E), which was the third-best team score in round three.

The host Northwestern Wildcats won the event with a team score of 838 while shooting a 270 in the final round.

Shubham Jaglan and Jake Peacock each carded final round scores of 68 (-2). The pair finished tied for 39th individually with 54-hole scores of 217.

Nino Palmquist tied for 46th with a three-round total of 219. The freshman closed the outing with rounds of 72 (+2) and 71 (+1). Sam Nicholson and Runchanapong Youprayong each tied for 59th in the field of 80 players with scores of 223.

Chase Gullikson posted a score of 228 to tie for 74th while competing as an individual.

Up Next

The Bulls conclude their current road trip at the Marquette Intercollegiate on October 2-3 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles, including in 2021, and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five of the last six American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutively from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn eight straight NCAA Regionals appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradleywho has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 20 tournament wins under Bradley Entering the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any Coach in program history.

