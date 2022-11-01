USF men’s golf closes fall slate at Cal Poly Invitational

TAMPA (November 1, 2022) – For the second straight outing, sophomore Shubham Jaglan led the University of South Florida men’s golf team as the Bulls wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 schedule at the Cal Poly Invitational played at The Preserve Golf Club in Carmel, California.

Jaglan posted a three-round score of 212 (-4) to claim eighth place individually. South Florida collectively posted a score of 882 (+18) to place 12th in the 13-team field. Ohio State won the tournament with a score of 845 (-19).

Jaglan opened play on Monday with a career round of 66 (-6). He posted a 70 (-2) in Monday’s second round and closed with a 76 (+4) during Monday’s final round. Jagland carded one eagle and was third in the field of 72 players with 16 total birdies over 54 holes.

Chase Gullikson and Jake Peacock each finished the event with scores of 224. Sam Nicholson posted a 226, followed by Nino Palmquist with a score of 238.

Up Next

The Bulls return to competition in the spring at the Florida Gators Invitational on February 12-13 in Gainesville.

About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles, including in 2021, and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five of the last six American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutively from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn eight straight NCAA Regionals appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradleywho has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 20 tournament wins under Bradley Entering the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any Coach in program history.

Follow @USFMGolf on Twitter for the latest information regarding the program.

– #GoBulls –