USF men’s golf announces trio of signees

TAMPA (November 17, 2022) – University of South Florida men’s golf head coach Steve Bradley has announced the signing of three new Bulls for the 2023-24 season: James Hassell, Brock Healy and Wilhelm Ryding.

James Hassell

A Vero Beach native, Hassell will remain in the Sunshine State after attending Vero Beach High School. Hassell has recorded 21 total top-10 finishes in his career on the Florida Junior Tour. He’s a two-time FSGA State Am participant and has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the state on the Junior Golf Scoreboard in 2021. In 2021, he posted 11 rounds in the 60s and was the 2022 Winner of the FJT Osprey Point Open.

His resume also includes: 2020 3-A FHSAA State Individual Champion, 2020 3-AFSHAA District Champion, 2021 3-A Regional Runner-Up, 2021 3-A FHSAA State Championship top four finish.

Brock Healy

Healy will join the Bulls for his final year of eligibility from Kennesaw State. Originally from Norcross, Ga., he began his collegiate career at Valdosta State in 2018-19 before playing the last three seasons at Kennesaw State.

In his first season at Kennesaw State in 2019-20, Healy posted a scoring average of 76.16, and improved upon that each season – 73.67 in 2020-21 and 71.80 in 2021-22. He played in all eight of the Owls events as a junior and all 10 as a senior while leading the team in scoring average in 2021-22.

His Collegiate Lows include: Low 18 – 65, Low 18 vs. Par (-7), both of which he accomplished while winning the 2021 Pinetree Intercollegiate, and a Low 54 – 206.

Wilhelm Ryding

A member of the Swedish National Team, Ryding hails from Tyreso, Sweden, and is the fourth-ranked Swedish junior. His home club is the Haninge Golfklubb. Ryding owns a tournament scoring average of 70.85.

Over the past six months, he has recorded five top-10 finishes in international amateur/junior competition. Ryding won the 2022 Angso International Junior Masters Invitational, was the runner-up at the 2022 R&A British Boys – Stroke Play, and finished second at the JSM Match Play. He earned his Nordic Golf League Tour Card as an Amateur ahead of the 2023 season with a fourth-place finish at the Final Stage.

About USF Men’s Golf

The USF men’s golf program has captured 17 conference titles, including in 2021, and has seen players earn 19 All-America honors. The Bulls have won five of the last six American Athletic Conference Tournament Championships in wire-to-wire fashion, winning four consecutively from 2015-18. The Bulls have had four individual conference champions, including Albin Bergstrom in 2021, and gone on to earn eight straight NCAA Regionals appearances, including a 6th place finish in NCAA Championship match-play in 2015. USF is led by Steve Bradley who has been named American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year five times since taking over the program in 2014. The Bulls have posted 20 tournament wins under Bradley Entering the 2022-23 season, by far the most under any Coach in program history.

