USF men’s basketball opens a three-game homestand against Dartmouth

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

University of South Florida (4-6) vs. Dartmouth (4-8)

Friday, December 16 | 7 p.m

VENUE: Yuengling Center | Tampa, Fla.

SERIES: USF leads, 2-0

TV: ESPN+

RADIO: 102.5 HD-2 The Strike | Bulls Unlimited

LIVE STATS: Here

TWITTER UPDATES: @USFMBB

GAME NOTES: View

TAMPA (December 15, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls return to Tampa to begin a three-game homestand on Friday night against Dartmouth. The three-game stretch will conclude non-conference play as USF also hosts Hofstra (Dec. 19) and NJIT (Dec. 22).

The Bulls and Big Green have met twice before in Tampa with USF winning both matchups.

South Florida enters the Tilt winners of four of their last five games. The Bulls have scored at least 70 points in each of those wins and are 42-12 under Coach Gregory when scoring 70 or more points. Dartmouth enters Friday on a three-game losing streak. The Big Green are averaging 53.6 ppg over those contests.

The Bulls are coming off a buzzer-beat win over Northern Iowa, 72-69, on Monday in Cedar Falls where Tyler Harris drilled the game-winning shot. Harris leads USF in scoring this season (15.1 ppg). He has knocked down five triples in a game three times this year, and is shooting 43 percent from downtown (23-53) over his last six games.

Russel Tchewa is shooting 72 percent (36-50) from the field over his last eight games, including a scorching 80 percent (21-26) over the last four games. They Rank second in the AAC in field goal percentage this season (66%). Tchewa leads USF with 6.5 rebounds per game.

Selton Miguel returned to the lineup at Northern Iowa and scored 17 points, after missing a game with the flu, and has scored in double digits in six straight. He is averaging 12.0 ppg and leads the Bulls with 34 total assists.

To stay up-to-date on the latest USF men’s basketball news, follow the Bulls on social media (Twitter | Facebook | Instagram).

About USF Men’s Basketball

The USF men’s basketball team is led by the head coach Brian Gregory , who enters his sixth season in 2022-23. Gregory was introduced as the 10th head coach in program history in March of 2017 after previously leading programs at Georgia Tech (2011-16) and Dayton (2003-11). Gregory spent nearly a decade as an Assistant Coach under Michigan State’s Hall of Fame head Coach Tom Izzo and helped the Spartans win the 2000 NCAA National Championship. Gregory owns over 300 career head coaching wins and six postseason appearances, including the 2010 NIT Championship with Dayton. In his second season at the helm of the Bulls, Gregory led the team to the best win turnaround in the NCAA, the most single-season wins in school history and the 2019 College Basketball Invitational championship.

USF has Retired three numbers in its history: Chucky Atkins (12), Charlie Bradley (30) and Radenko Dobras (31). The Bulls have earned three NCAA tournament bids, appeared in the NIT eight times and won the 2019 College Basketball Invitational.

For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online to USFBullsTix.com.

– #GoBulls –