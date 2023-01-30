USF Football Spring Game Returns To Campus With Night Event: Friday, Apr. 14

In-stadium Fan Fest proceeds 7 pm kickoff at Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus

TAMPA, JAN. 30, 2023 – The USF Spring Game presented by USF Federal Credit Union will return to Corbett Stadium on the USF Campus under the lights on Friday, April 14 with kickoff for the free event set for 7 pm

For the first time since 2019, the Spring Game Returns to Corbett Stadium where it previously drew capacity crowds filling the stands and grass berms around the USF soccer teams’ competition venue. Fans can enjoy an in-stadium Fan Fest prior to game time with Gates opening at 5 pm Normal pregame tailgating activities will be allowed in campus lots on Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center lots. Fans are encouraged to bring blankets and utilize seating areas on the grass berms surrounding the playing surface with a large crowd expected.

Fans will have their first opportunity to see a Bulls team led by first-year head Coach Alex Golesh, who previously guided the nation’s No. 1 ranked offense as Offensive Coordinator at Tennessee. Alongside a new Bulls’ offensive scheme, fans will get a look at what first-year USF defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has dialed up for the Bulls heading into the 2023 season.

USF will take the field for the first of 15 spring practices on March 6 and will practice for five weeks leading up to the spring game, taking one week off for University spring break, March 12-18.

USF Returns three primary starters from the 2022 season on offense, four including senior Offensive tackle Donovan Jennings (Tampa) who started four games in 2023 before a season-ending injury and brings a team-high 35 career starts into his final campaign. The Bulls return nine primary starters from 2022 on defense, led by safety Matthew Hill (Lawrenceville, Ga.) who brings 17 career starts into his senior campaign. USF Returns 27 players with starting experience, including quarterbacks Gerry Bohanon Jr. (Earle, Ark./7 starts in 2022 before a season-ending injury), Catravis Marsh (Hialeah/5 career starts) and Byrum Brown (Raleigh, NC/started the last two games of 2022).

Fans planning to attend the Spring Game are asked to register in advance to receive a free mobile ticket HERE.

The game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard on 102.5-HD2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn.

GAME DETAILS

PARKING: Is Free. Lots open at 5 pm

Fan parking is in Lot 18/Sycamore Drive and Yuengling Center Lots 6 and 22.

GATES: Stadium Gates will open at 5 pm

Entrance is by mobile ticket (free, please register HERE)

FAN FEST: The Fan Fest will move inside the Corbett Stadium and will open at 5 pm and remain open throughout the game featuring:

USF Sun Dolls, Cheerleaders & Rocky

Photo Opportunities

Food/Beverage Stations & Beer Garden

Kidz Zone

Cornhole

More additions/details to come

KICK OFF: Set for 7 pm

WATCH: Live stream to ESPN+

LISTEN: The game can be heard on 102.5-HD2 and Bulls Unlimited on TuneIn.

USF opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 at Western Kentucky before the first of six games at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9 vs. Florida A&M. Eighteen-time national Champion Alabama and Nick Saban come to Ray Jay on Sept. 16 and USF will host conference games vs. Charlotte, FAU, Rice and Temple.

New season tickets for the 2023 USF football season at Raymond James Stadium are on sale now. Season tickets start at just $99. Secure your seats for the 2023 season by calling or texting 1-800-GoBulls or by visiting USFBULLSTIX.com. All tickets are once again dynamically priced for each game based on demand and are subject to change. Tickets can be purchased online at USFBullsTix.com, by calling/texting 1-800-GoBulls or using the direct links below.

Season tickets: https://bit.ly/3yXpIgD

Single-game tickets: https://bit.ly/3PJrTdN

Group tickets (10+): call 1-800-GoBulls.

ABOUT USF FOOTBALL

The USF football program first took the field in 1997 and completed its 26th season in 2022 while completing construction on a new $22 million Indoor Performance Facility. The Bulls have posted 15 winning seasons, earned 16 All-America selections, including 2021 Consensus All-American kick returner Brian Battie , and had 32 first-team all-conference selections. USF has had 30 players selected in the NFL Draft and has made 10 Bowl game Appearances (going 6-4 in those games), posting a program-record six straight Appearances from 2005-2010 and most recently making four straight Bowl Appearances from 2015- 18. The Bulls posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2016 and 2017, logging a program-record 11-2 mark in 2016 while finishing both seasons ranked in the Top 25. USF spent a program-record 20 straight weeks ranked in the Top 25 during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and reached as high as No. 2 in the national rankings during the 2007 season.

