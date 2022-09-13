USF Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon set for October 20 at Tampa River Center

TAMPA (September 13, 2022) – University of South Florida Women’s basketball head Coach Jose Fernandez men’s basketball head coach Brian Gregory , and the entire roster for both teams will be in attendance and welcome fans to the Bulls Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon on Thursday, October 20 at the Tampa River Center (402 W. Laurel St.). The event will run from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Lunch will be served at 11:30 am and will feature Fernandez and Gregory previewing the upcoming 2022-23 season. Fans will also hear from the Vice President of Athletics Michael Kelly have an opportunity to meet the team, enjoy photo opportunities with Rocky the Bull and USF spirit squads.

Attendees will be seated with USF basketball players at their tables.

The Bulls’ radio play-by-play voice, Jim Lighthall, who has spent 25 years calling USF games, will emcee the event.

“We take pride in being Tampa Bay’s Home for Hoops and this Inaugural luncheon is a great way to further our engagement with the Tampa Bay community, and to allow our fans to directly connect with our outstanding basketball coaches and student-athletes,” Kelly said .

Registration for the Tip-off Luncheon is open to the public. A luncheon table for eight may be purchased for $375 and individual tickets are $50. Registration for the event is online (https://gobulls.co/3Uj1bev). Please direct questions to 1-800-GoBulls.

Fernandez, the all-time winningest Coach in program history, enters his 23rd season as head coach of the Bulls and looks to guide his program to the postseason for the 18th time and its eighth NCAA Tournament, including its seventh in the last nine seasons.

South Florida welcomes back 2022 American Athletic Conference All-Conference selections Elena Tsineke and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu from last year’s team that went 24-9 overall and 12-3 in The American.

Tsineke, a First Team All-Conference selection, averaged 14.3 points per game in 32 outings and became the 26th player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. Fankam Mendjiadeu, who earned Second Team All-Conference honors, was third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.3 points per game and second in rebounding, grabbing 7.1 boards per contest.

Gregory is in his sixth season at the helm of the Bulls after leading USF to the 2019 CBI Championship and a program-record 24 wins during his second year in Tampa in the 2018-19 campaign. The Bulls return Veterans Jamir Chaplin and Russel Tchewa this season among nine Returners to the 2022-23 roster.

Tchewa blossomed into one of the best big men in the American Athletic Conference last year when he averaged 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds during league play. The junior center scored in double figures in eight of the final 12 games of the 2021-22 campaign and averaged 11.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the final nine contests. Tchewa’s progression mirrored that of sophomore Corey Walker Jr. during the final month of the 2021-22 season. Walker Jr. averaged 8.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals over the final nine games last year.

The Bulls also welcomed five new additions to the roster this season in transfers Keyshawn Bryant (South Carolina), Tyler Harris (Memphis) and Selton Miguel (K-State), along with freshmen Ryan Conwell and Doc Muordar . Bryant is a local product, hailing from Winter Haven, and Harris helped lead the Memphis Tigers to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and holds the program record for three-pointers made by a freshman (79) during his first season.

The South Florida men open their new campaign with an exhibition against the University of Tampa on Tuesday, November 1 ahead of the official season-opener against Southeast Missouri State on Monday, November 7 at the Yuengling Center. The women are also slated to begin the season on November 7th at home against Morehead State.

About USF Athletics

USF Athletics currently sponsors 19 varsity men’s and women’s teams that compete in 11 different sports, 18 at the NCAA Division I level in the American Athletic Conference, which will expand to 21 teams with the recently announced additions of women’s lacrosse (2024-25) and Women’s beach volleyball. The Bulls’ Athletic program began in 1965 and completed its 55th season in 2020-21. Nearly 450 student-athletes train and compete in the Athletic district located on the east end of the campus in Tampa, Fla. The Bulls have claimed 26 American Athletic Conference team titles since joining the conference in 2013, including seven trophies in the 2021 calendar year, and own 139 conference titles in department history. The Bulls have posted a combined annual grade-point average over 3.0 for more than seven straight years and have posted a program-record of 15 straight semesters with a combined GPA over 3.0 as of the spring of 2022. USF has had over 500 student- Athletes earn their degree since 2016-17.

For tickets, contact the USF Ticket Office at 1-800-Go-Bulls or by going online to USFBullsTix.com.

– #GoBulls –