USF, Augustana left out of Division II football Playoffs

The Division II football playoff bracket was announced on Sunday, and while the NSIC was awarded four teams in Super Region 4, Augustana and USF were not among them.

MSU-Mankato, Bemidji State, Winona State and Wayne State all got in. Mankato (9-2) is the No. 3 seed and will host Wayne (9-2). Bemidji (9-2) is the 4-seed and will host Winona (8-3). Angelo State, at 11-0, got the No. 1 seed and will have a first round bye. Colorado Mines earned the 2-seed and will host CSU-Pueblo.

That last spot could have gone to the Cougars, who finished off an 8-3 season with Saturday’s 50-6 win over Upper Iowa, but Pueblo, also 8-3, surpassed them for the last spot. It’s the second year in a row that USF finished 8-3 and fell one spot short of a playoff berth. The Cougars started the season 7-0 and rose as high as 11th in the national rankings, but a three-game losing streak did them in.

Minnesota Duluth also went 8-3 and was left off the bracket. Augustana finished 7-4.

Winona State’s appearance is their first since 2017, and they did it under first-year Coach Brian Bergstrom, who took over the Warriors after previously serving as defensive coordinator at South Dakota State, and at Augustana before that.