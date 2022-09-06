USF Athletics Announces Basketball Doubleheader at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – In conjunction with the Golden State Warriors and Chase Center, University of San Francisco Athletics announced today that a men’s and women’s basketball double-header featuring the Dons is set to take place on Sunday, December 4 at Chase Center.

The women will tip off against San Diego State (SDSU) at 2:30 pm, followed by the men taking on Utah State at 5:30 pm The event marks the third time both USF teams will play at Chase Center, following their 2019 appearance against Princeton men’s basketball and Stanford Women’s basketball, and their 2021 matchups against Davidson men’s basketball and Cal Women’s basketball.

The event will be a single-admission double-header. Fans will only need to buy one ticket to gain admission for both games, with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 2 at 10:00 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting chasecenter.com.

Following their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 24 years, the USF men’s basketball team will bring back 11 letterwinners from last year’s team, including two-time All-WCC guard Khalil Shabazz . The team’s 2022-23 season will mark the first year at the helm with a new head coach, Chris Gerlufsen , who took over for former USF head Coach Todd Golden in March of 2022. Overall, the Dons added four Division I transfers this offseason. This Matchup between USF and Utah State will mark the ninth all-time meeting between the two programs as the Dons currently hold a 6-2 advantage over the Aggies in the all-time series.

Making it back to the WNIT for the second straight season last year, the USF Women’s basketball team is primed to make another run toward the postseason in 2022-23 with the return of All-WCC guards Ioanna Krimili and Kennedy Dickie . Entering her seventh year as head Coach on the Hilltop, Molly Goodenbour will aim to lead the Dons to another top four finish in the conference after USF has tallied at least 10 wins in WCC play the past two seasons.

Utah State men’s basketball has made the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three seasons after an 18-16 overall record and appearance in the NIT last year. Led by Ryan Odom, who is Entering his second season as head Coach in Logan, the Aggies bolstered their roster through the transfer Portal this offseason, which included adding Isaac Johnson, a 7-foot center out of Oregon and one of the top recruits coming out of high school in Utah. Utah State will also return Sean Bairstow, who was third on the team in scoring last year with an average of 9.5 points per game.

San Diego State enters its 10th year under Stacie Terry-Hutson and returns many of their key student-athletes. The Aztecs will bring back three of their top four scorers in Sophia Ramos, who was a 2021-22 All-Mountain West Honorable Mention selection, to go along with Mallory Adams and Mercedes Staples.

About Chase Center:

Chase Center is an award-winning 18,064-seat sports and entertainment arena in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood that is home to the seven-time NBA Champion Golden State Warriors and hosts a variety of concerts, family shows and special performances. Easily accessible by foot, bicycle or mass transit, Chase Center Anchors Thrive City—a privately financed, multipurpose complex consisting of 3.2 Acres of publicly accessible plazas and unique restaurant and retail locations, in addition to year-round health and wellness programming such as Get Fit clinics, yoga sessions, farmer’s markets and much more.