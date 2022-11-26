USD volleyball wins third-straight Summit League Tournament title

South Dakota volleyball topped Omaha 3-0 in the Summit League Tournament Championship game Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year.

It’s South Dakota’s fourth automatic berth in the last five years and third-straight Summit League Tournament Championship win after securing the regular-season conference title and a No. 1 seed heading into the tournament this weekend. The Coyotes, who lost a few key players from last year’s team, started the momentum early in the year, winning a five-set match against Missouri (who it lost to in straight sets in the NCAA Tournament in 2020).

The Coyotes lost its starting setter, Brooklyn Schram due to injury as it emerged again as Summit League favorites, turning to a freshman in setter Madi Woodin but didn’t lose stride at all. Behind outside hitter Elizabeth Juhnke’s emergence as one of the best Offensive players in the country, the Coyotes were the team to beat once again. And in the Summit League Tournament, no one would come close to beating them at all, winning all six sets they played in two games against No. 4 Denver and No. 2 Omaha.

Sophomore outside hitter Kylen Sealock led the Coyotes with 14 kills, with Juhnke chipping in 11 as Wood collected 35 assists. Juhnke also had a team-leading 15 digs.

Omaha actually had a little momentum on the Coyotes in the first set, forcing a USD timeout with the score at 19-17 Mavericks, but the rest was almost all South Dakota. USD scored eight of the next nine points to take set one, brining the same energy into the second set which it cruised to a win after scoring 21 points before Omaha scored its 10th of the set.

The Coyotes got into a similar position as it was in the first set in the third, needing to come from behind to prevent the Mavericks from taking the first set against the Coyotes in the Summit League Tournament. USD forced a 24-24 game, and the Coyotes went eight extra points with the Mavericks before, with the score 29-28, USD, Juhnke fittingly took the last swing to send South Dakota to the NCAA Tournament again.

