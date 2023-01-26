USC’s stock is rising and is primed to soar in the future

The USC Women’s basketball team had a fantastic weekend on the road. The Trojans won in Pullman against Washington State on January 20, and then prevailed on January 22 against Washington in Seattle. A road sweep — one win against a Pac-12 Bubble team, another win against a competitive lower-tier team in the conference — solidified USC’s NCAA Tournament resume.

The Trojans clearly moved up at least one seed line, away from the bubble. If they win all the games they are supposed to win over the next month (road games against the bottom of the Pac-12, home games against the bottom and middle tiers of the conference), they should be good to go for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

USC is in position to be part of March Madness in Year 2 under Lindsay Gottlieb. The Trojans then get to bring in the top recruit in the United States, Juju Watkins, next season.

The program is ahead of schedule. It’s only going to get better from here. You’ll want to follow our Women’s basketball coverage for the rest of the season, starting with our latest USC Women’s basketball podcast on Trojans: Wired.

Ian Hest produced the show:

