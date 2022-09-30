USC’s Newest Major Allows Students to Study Business and Cinematic Arts – Annenberg Media

Yesterday, USC launched its latest major, the Business Cinematic Arts (BCA) program. This new degree is offered at the Marshall School of Business, where students now have the opportunity to emphasize their business studies in cinematic arts. Students can enroll in the degree program only as a first semester Marshall Freshmen and will be able to take courses at both SCA and Marshall.

The program is geared towards Marshall students interested in the business aspects of the entertainment world and the industry as a whole. Students will have the opportunity to take part in a specialized internship during their sophomore year and hear guest speakers from the industry to provide insight on current relevant trends. Soley Liati, a student at USC Marshall, provided her perspective on the value the program can offer to students.

Soley Liati: “I think it’s really good because they’re able to like, learn more about both sides of what they’re interested in. And it will overall make their experience more robust and profound, and maybe they’ll overall have more fun.”

While the program offers numerous benefits and opportunities, some students are concerned with regards to placing the program in Marshall and not SCA. Rachel Blanton, a student minoring in cinematic arts, believes it is a way for Marshall to “bolster collaboration” between the schools.

Rachel Blanton: “I feel like SCA is much more about preserving the arts, and to swap that out for profit is to compromise the Integrity of what we create here.”

Rachel’s concerns come from her perspective on the potential negative direction of the entertainment industry with platforms like HBO Max’s push for a more business aspect than the art itself.

Only time will tell if her prediction will come true.

For Annenberg Media, I’m Brandon Garcia.