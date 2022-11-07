USC’s Kaylin Martin, Anna Smith Pick Up Pac-12 Women’s Soccer Weekly Awards

Women’s Soccer | November 07, 2022

LOS ANGELES — After leading the No. 14 USC Women’s soccer team to a 2-0 shutout of No. 1 UCLA last week, Kaylin Martin was named the Pac-12 Defender of the Week and Anna Smith was named the conference’s Goalkeeper of the Week.

Martin scored the game-winner in the first half of Friday’s rivalry win and Smith posted her sixth solo shutout of the year, keeping UCLA scoreless for just the second time all season. It was the Trojans’ first win over the Bruins since 2015.

Martin poked home a ball in the 15th minute after a corner kick was recycled and sent back in by Kayla Colbert . She also played a full 90 minutes on the backline during the 2-0 shutout.

Smith made five saves in the game, including one on a point-blank shot with less than 10 minutes left in the contest. She now has 16 career shutouts, which is good for the fifth most in USC history.

The two Weekly Awards give USC six for the season. Smith and Martin are the first to win defender or goalkeeper of the week.

The Trojans await their postseason draw today at 1 pm PT with the NCAA selection show on NCAA.com.

PAC-12 WEEKLY AWARDS –