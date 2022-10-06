USC’s Jordan Addison the first receiver taken in the latest Pro Football Focus 2023 mock draft

USC junior wide receiver Jordan Addison was the first wideout taken in the latest 2023 first-round mock draft from Pro Football Focus on Tuesday. Addison was projected as the No. 13 overall selection to the Houston Texans; Addison was the second pick for the Texans in this mock, also selecting Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick.

The former five-star transfer prospect out of Pittsburgh has been the favorite target for star QB Mario Williams with a team-high 29 receptions for 442 yards and six scores.

“Addison has risen to the top of a disappointing wide receiver class so far this season,” wrote Analyst Michael Renner. “His crisp, explosive route-running ability has translated nicely to USC’s offense. He’s already caught 29-of-34 targets for 442 yards and six scores in five games.”

Overall, there were only four wide receivers taken in the Pro Football Focus mock. Pro Football Focus rated Addison as the No. 2 wide receiver in the Nation going into the 2022 season behind Ohio State’s Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, was the No. 16 pick to the Tennessee Titans.

Addison produced a monster sophomore season in 2012, which earned him the Biletnikoff as the nation’s top receiver with 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs. His receiving yardage and touchdown catches ranked second among Pitt season records, trailing only Larry Fitzgerald (1,672 yards and 22 TDs in 2003).

Addison’s touchdown catches led the Nation (tied with Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns) and ranked fourth nationally in total receiving yards. He broke out as a true freshman with 60 receptions with 666 yards and four TDs in the shortened 2020 season; he earned several Freshman All-American honors.

The Trojans have had first-round picks in the last three NFL Drafts: Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (No. 18), Offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (No. 14) and wide receiver Drake London (No. 8). If Addison goes in the first-round next spring, it would be the first time USC has had wide receivers taken in the first round of back-to-back drafts since 1993-94).

Well. 6 USC (5-0, 3-0) hosts Washington State (4-1, 1-1) this weekend in the Coliseum.