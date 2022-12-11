USC’s Caleb Williams Helps Young, Grieving Utah Football Fans

SALT LAKE CITY- USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Winner Caleb Williams recently went out of his way to help two young Utah fans grieving the loss of their father before, during, and after the Utes and Trojans’ recent meeting in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship Game per OutKick.

Caleb, Jonah, And Jax

People are complicated, especially young adults “figuring it all out”. College sports always seem to show us that time and time again.

Williams recently drew a lot of criticism for some fingernail art he displayed in the last few USC games of the 2022 season, and probably rightfully so when push comes to shove no matter which side of the spectrum you fall on.

It particularly came to blows in the Pac-12 Championship Game where the nail art message Williams had for Utah fell a little flat after the Utes convincingly beat the Trojans on the way to their second-straight Pac-12 Title.

Still, Williams has also displayed an immense ability to care for the people around him, even his “enemies” for a week – a character trait many close to the quarterback consistently report on.

According to OutKick and a Tweet thread from David Bezzant (a family friend of the boys Williams helped), the USC quarterback became aware of Jonah and Jax’s situation around the time of the Utes’ first Clash with the Trojans in Salt Lake City.

Jonah and Jax are huge Utah football fans and attended games regularly with their dad until his sudden and unexpected passing about three weeks ago. When it became clear Utah was going to be USC’s opponent for the Championship game, Williams went out of his way to make sure the two boys would be able to enjoy the game.

Some @Utah_Football fans were upset with @CALEBcsw . You didn’t know this. Jonah & Jax lost their dad ☹️. They are hard-core Utah fans/athletes. Caleb made sure they could attend the game & cheer for the Utes. After a 1pt loss, Caleb met up to talk. Heart of gold. #Heisman pic.twitter.com/rYPd1taHxf — David Bezzant (@db_bezz) December 10, 2022

The reports indicate Williams used his own money he’s earned from NIL to make sure Jonah and Jax were able to come to Las Vegas and sit in the Utah section to cheer their team on. Williams also made a point of meeting with the boys after the game, despite a really tough loss that cost the Trojans a shot at the College Football Playoffs and what was most likely a bit of a humbling experience with the criticism his nail art received.

This story and interaction did not become public knowledge until Saturday morning, December 10th from the boys’ family friend.

Fans and pundits can certainly argue about whether or not Williams’ nail art was appropriate and that is fair. We all make choices, some wise, some not, that will be up for some kind of debate, though usually not so public.

What can’t be disputed however, is Williams’ want to do the best he can with what he’s been given. They may not always get it right (how many of us do?), but the good intent is clearly there and is hopefully something Williams can continue to grow as his career does too.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone.

