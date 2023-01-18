USC’s 2023 Football Schedule Announced

Football | January 18, 2023

LOS ANGELES — USC football head coach Lincoln Riley and his Trojans will play seven home games in the Coliseum, as the 2023 USC football schedule has been announced by the Pac-12.

Troy will welcome league opponents Stanford, Arizona, Utah, Washington and UCLA to the Coliseum along with non-conference foes San Jose State and Nevada.

The Trojans’ five road games will be at Arizona State, Colorado, Notre Dame, California and Oregon.

USC, which is playing a Week Zero game, has two byes: one on Sept. 16 and one in the final week of the regular season on Nov. 25. The Trojans will face nine league teams in 2023 (all but Oregon State and Washington State). USC hasn’t faced Washington at home and Oregon on the road since 2015.

USC will open its 2023 slate in the Coliseum in a Week Zero game on Aug. 26 against San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference. This will be the sixth time USC has faced off against San Jose State, with the most recent encounter occurring in the fall of 2021, where the Trojans defeated the Spartans 30-7 in the Coliseum.

The Trojans will return to the Coliseum on Sept. 2 of Labor Day weekend to challenge Nevada of the Mountain West Conference. It will be the teams’ sixth-ever meeting, but first since 1929.

The Trojans begin Pac-12 play the following week at home versus Stanford (with new Coach Troy Taylor) on Sept. 9. It will be the Pac-12’s first league game of the 2023 campaign.

After a bye on Sept. 16, Troy next begins a nine-week stretch of games. USC visits Arizona State (with new Coach Kenny Dillingham) on Sept. 23 for its first road test of the season, and then travels to Colorado (with new Coach Deion Sanders) on Sept. 30.

USC Returns home to face Arizona is either Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, date TBD.

The Trojans take a break from conference play to travel to South Bend, Ind. to challenge Notre Dame is Oct. 14, and then return back to the Coliseum to take on Utah is Oct. 21.

USC visits California is Oct. 28 and then faces Washington at home on Nov. 4, the two teams’ first match up in Los Angeles since 2015.

The Trojans visit Oregon for the first time since 2015 on Nov. 11, and then wrap up conference play hosting Crosstown Rival UCLA is Nov. 18. USC will have a bye on Nov. 25 of Thanksgiving weekend. This is the first time since 2017 that USC has concluded the regular season with a bye.

The Pac-12 Football Championship Game will be on Friday, Dec. 1 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

Game times and television plans for USC’s 2023 games will be announced at a later date. All games will be nationally televised by either the ESPN channels, ABC, FOX, FOX Sports 1 or Pac-12 Networks.

USC season ticket renewals for the 2023 season begin today (Jan. 18). All 2022 season ticket holders will receive an e-mail to their address on file about renewing their tickets. Season ticket deposits are being taken now here. The deadline to renew tickets is March 3.

2023 USC FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 26 — San Jose State

Sept. 2 — Nevada

Sept. 9 — Stanford*

Sept. 16 — bye

Sept. 23 — at Arizona State*

Sept. 30 — at Colorado*

October 6 or 7 — Arizona *

October 14 — at Notre Dame

October 21 — Utah*

October 28 — at California*

Nov. 4 — Washington*

Nov. 11 — at Oregon*

Nov. 18 — UCLA*

Nov. 25 — bye

*Pac-12 Conference games