USCIS Releases New Strategic Plan Highlighting Long-Term Goals

WASHINGTON – US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today released its FY 2023-2026 Strategic Plan (PDF, 6.79 MB) (PDF, 6.79 MB), which provides a roadmap for the agency’s workforce to better strengthen its capabilities and help the country reach its highest ideals. The plan is grounded in USCIS’ longstanding purpose and core values ​​in support of a Meaningful commitment to make the United States a stronger, more inclusive, and welcoming nation.

“The work of USCIS makes the possibility of America a reality for immigrants from around the world, the communities and economies they join and support, and the Nation as a whole,” said USCIS Director Ur M. Jaddou. “USCIS is reducing barriers to Immigration benefits and services—and we have much more to do to achieve the Biden-Harris Administration’s vision for our nation’s Immigration system, one that is based on trust, strength, inclusion, integrity, and accessibility.”

The strategic plan highlights three long-term goals focused on increasing access to the nation’s immigration system; promoting and improving the naturalization process; attracting, recruiting, developing, and retaining an effective USCIS workforce; creating a culture of diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility; ensuring fiscal solvency; and continuing modernization efforts that introduce additional online filing options.

Goal 1 – Strengthen the US Immigration System: Ensure that Immigration policies, regulations, strategies, processes, and communications support a strong Immigration system with Integrity that promotes integration, inclusion, and citizenship.

Goal 2 – Invest in Our Workforce: Attract, recruit, train, and retain a diverse, flexible, and resilient workforce that drives high-quality organizational performance and is representative of who we are as a nation.

Goal 3 – Promote Effective and Efficient Management and Stewardship: Enhance organizational Capability for efficient and effective use, management, and sharing of resources entrusted to the agency, and to evaluate and balance competing demands and priorities to serve the agency’s mission.

The objectives outlined in the strategic plan are consistent with ongoing agency priorities to increase access to eligible Immigration benefits, eliminate unnecessary burdens in the Immigration system, and Restore faith and trust with immigrant communities. USCIS will continue to build upon efforts that uphold America’s promise as a Nation of welcome and opportunity with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve.

