USC Women’s Volleyball Takes on Beavers and Ducks in Final Road Trip
Women’s Volleyball | November 14, 2022
LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s volleyball team (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) heads to the Beaver State for matchups with Oregon State (7-19, 2-14) on Friday (Nov. 18) in Corvallis and No. 12 Oregon (19-5, 13-3) on Sunday (Nov. 20) in Eugene. Currently tied for third in the Pac-12 standings, the Trojans have four regular-season matches left on the schedule and will play their next three on the road. The Women of Troy are 57-13 all-time in the state of Oregon and have won 11 of their last 13 contests in the state.
MATCH #28 • Friday, November 18 • 6 pm PT
USC (19-8, 11-5) at Oregon State (7-19, 2-14)
Gill Coliseum • Corvallis, Ore.
SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 61-10 (.859)
LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 16, 2022 • Galen Center)
STREAK: Won 4 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 9-1
TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Insider
OPPONENT WEBSITE: OSUBeavers.com
MATCH #29 • Sunday, November 20 • 12 pm PT
USC (19-8, 11-5) at #12 Oregon (19-5, 13-3)
Matthew Knight Arena • Eugene, Ore.
SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 56-18 (.757)
LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 14, 2022 • Galen Center)
STREAK: Won 1 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 4-6
TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Networks (Chris Clayton)
OPPONENT WEBSITE: GoDucks.com
FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)
- USC is led by a third-year head coach Brad Keller who has the unique experience of having also served as an Assistant Coach for the USC men.
- The Trojans return just six letterwinners from last year’s squad. Four transfers and seven freshmen make up the lion’s share of USC’s 17-woman roster.
- USC is 57-13 all-time in the state of Oregon and has won 11 of its last 13 matches in the Beaver State. The Trojans are 29-7 in Corvallis; 28-6 in Eugene.
- Since Matthew Knight Arena opened in 2011, USC is 7-2 in the arena with a 24-8 record in sets played against the Ducks on their home floor.
- Sr. OH Skylar Fields leads the Pac-12 in Kills (483), Kills per set (5.08 kps), points (520.5) and points per set (5.48 pps). She is the only outside hitter to rank in the league’s top 12 for hitting percentage (.317, 11th).
- So. S Mia Tuaniga set a new school record with 10 service aces against Colorado (Sept. 30) and recorded only the second rally-scoring era triple-double school history (37 assists, 10 digs, 10 aces). She leads the Pac-12 in aces (52), aces per set (0.50 saps), and assists (11.15 aps).
- Fr. LIB Gala Trubint Ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in digs (3.88 dps) and earned back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Awards (Oct. 10, 17).