USC Women’s Volleyball Takes on Beavers and Ducks in Final Road Trip

Women’s Volleyball | November 14, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s volleyball team (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) heads to the Beaver State for matchups with Oregon State (7-19, 2-14) on Friday (Nov. 18) in Corvallis and No. 12 Oregon (19-5, 13-3) on Sunday (Nov. 20) in Eugene. Currently tied for third in the Pac-12 standings, the Trojans have four regular-season matches left on the schedule and will play their next three on the road. The Women of Troy are 57-13 all-time in the state of Oregon and have won 11 of their last 13 contests in the state.

MATCH #28 • Friday, November 18 • 6 pm PT

USC (19-8, 11-5) at Oregon State (7-19, 2-14)

Gill Coliseum • Corvallis, Ore.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 61-10 (.859)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 16, 2022 • Galen Center)

STREAK: Won 4 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 9-1

TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Insider

OPPONENT WEBSITE: OSUBeavers.com

MATCH #29 • Sunday, November 20 • 12 pm PT

USC (19-8, 11-5) at #12 Oregon (19-5, 13-3)

Matthew Knight Arena • Eugene, Ore.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 56-18 (.757)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 14, 2022 • Galen Center)

STREAK: Won 1 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 4-6

TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Networks (Chris Clayton)

OPPONENT WEBSITE: GoDucks.com

FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)