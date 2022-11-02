USC Women’s Volleyball Returns Home to Host Sun Devils and Wildcats
Women’s Volleyball | November 02, 2022
LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s volleyball team (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State (11-13, 5-7) and Arizona (13-10, 3-9) at Galen Center for a pair of Homecoming-weekend matches are Friday (Nov. 4) and Sunday (Nov. 6). The Women of Troy are 10-1 on their home floor this season but have been on the road for the last four and look to break a three-match losing streak when they face the Sun Devils and Wildcats.
MATCH #24 • Friday, November 4 • 7 pm PT
USC (16-7, 8-4) vs. Arizona State (11-13, 5-7)
Galen Center • Los Angeles, Calif.
SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 74-14-1 (.831)
LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 9, 2022 • Tempe, Ariz.)
STREAK: Won 4 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 9-1
TV/STREAM: USC Live Stream (Paul Duchesne)
OPPONENT WEBSITE: TheSunDevils.com
MATCH #25 • Sunday, November 6 • 2 pm PT
USC (16-7, 8-4) vs. Arizona (13-10, 3-9)
Galen Center • Los Angeles, Calif.
SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 70-22 (.761)
LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 7, 2022 • Tucson, Ariz.)
STREAK: Won 8 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 8-2
TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Networks (TBA)
OPPONENT WEBSITE: ArizonaWildcats.com
FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)
- USC is led by a third-year head coach Brad Keller who has the unique experience of having also served as an Assistant Coach for the USC men.
- The Trojans return just six letterwinners from last year’s squad. Four transfers and seven freshmen make up the lion’s share of USC’s 17-woman roster.
- USC is 10-1 at the Galen Center this season and has won four straight at home entering the weekend. All-time, USC is 189-53 (.781) at the Galen Center.
- Sr. OH Skylar Fields leads the Pac-12 in Kills (412), Kills per set (5.09 kps), points (443.5) and points per set (5.48 pps). She is the only outside hitter to rank in the league’s top 10 for hitting percentage (.334, 9th).
- So. S Mia Tuaniga set a new school record with 10 service aces against Colorado (Sept. 30) and recorded only the second rally-scoring era triple-double school history (37 assists, 10 digs, 10 aces). She leads the Pac-12 in aces (42), aces per set (0.49 saps), and assists (11.33 aps).
- Fr. LIB Gala Trubint Ranks third in the Pac-12 in digs (3.99 dps) and earned back-to-back Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week Awards (Oct. 10, 17).