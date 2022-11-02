USC Women’s Volleyball Returns Home to Host Sun Devils and Wildcats

Women’s Volleyball | November 02, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s volleyball team (16-7, 8-4 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State (11-13, 5-7) and Arizona (13-10, 3-9) at Galen Center for a pair of Homecoming-weekend matches are Friday (Nov. 4) and Sunday (Nov. 6). The Women of Troy are 10-1 on their home floor this season but have been on the road for the last four and look to break a three-match losing streak when they face the Sun Devils and Wildcats.

MATCH #24 • Friday, November 4 • 7 pm PT

USC (16-7, 8-4) vs. Arizona State (11-13, 5-7)

Galen Center • Los Angeles, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 74-14-1 (.831)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 9, 2022 • Tempe, Ariz.)

STREAK: Won 4 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 9-1

TV/STREAM: USC Live Stream (Paul Duchesne)

OPPONENT WEBSITE: TheSunDevils.com

MATCH #25 • Sunday, November 6 • 2 pm PT

USC (16-7, 8-4) vs. Arizona (13-10, 3-9)

Galen Center • Los Angeles, Calif.

SERIES RECORD: USC leads, 70-22 (.761)

LAST MEETING: W 3-1 (Oct. 7, 2022 • Tucson, Ariz.)

STREAK: Won 8 • LAST 10 MEETINGS: 8-2

TV/STREAM: Pac-12 Networks (TBA)

OPPONENT WEBSITE: ArizonaWildcats.com

FIRST SERVE (TL;DR)