USC Women’s Soccer’s Croix Bethune Named to All-America First Team for Second Straight Season

Women’s Soccer | December 06, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC Women’s soccer star midfielder Croix Bethune continues to rewrite the Trojan record books as she was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America first team this week, becoming just the second player in USC history to earn first-team honors twice.

Bethune has now been named a first-team All-American twice (2021, 2022), a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy twice (2021, 2022), the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year twice (2021, 2022) and to the All-Pac-12 first team three times (2020, 2021, 2022). The only other Trojan to earn All-America first team recognition twice in their career was Kristin Olsen in 2007 and 2009. Bethune is also the only Pac-12 player to be named to the first team this year.

Bethune led the Trojans in all major Offensive categories this season, scoring eight goals and recording nine assists for 25 total points. Her nine total assists and 0.64 assists per game were first in the Pac-12 and sixth in the country, and her 0.57 goals per game were fourth in the league. She had three multi-goal games this season and recorded a goal and an assist in four different matches while also posting the second most game-winning goals in the league four.

Bethune led the Trojans to their ninth straight postseason appearance this year and helped USC reach as high as No. 8 in the national rankings. She is now seventh on USC’s career list for total points (78) and goals (27) and is tied for sixth with 24 career assists.

The Trojans now have eight First-Team All-American Awards in the program’s history, with five coming in the last five years.

Full list of USC First-Team All-Americans:

2000 – Isabelle Harvey

2007 – Kristin Olsen

2009 – Kristin Olsen

2018 – Ally Prisock

2019 – Tara McKeown

2020 – Penelope Hocking

2021 – Croix Bethune