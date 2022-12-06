USC Women’s Soccer’s Bethune, Jackson, Burns, Courtnall Earn All-Region Recognition

Women’s Soccer | December 05, 2022

LOS ANGELES – The United Soccer Coaches released its All-Region teams recently and four Trojans earned All-Pacific Region honors for the 2022 season.

Croix Bethune and Simone Jackson were named to the All-Pacific Region first team, and Zoe Burns and Brooklyn Courtnall were named to the second team.

CROIX BETHUNE – ALL-PACIFIC REGION FIRST TEAM

The Awards keep piling up for Bethune as she has already been named the Pac-12 Midfielder of the Year, to the All-Pac-12 first team and a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. She led the Trojans in all major Offensive categories with eight goals, nine assists and 25 total points this season. Her nine total assists and 0.64 assists per game were tops in the conference and her 0.57 goals per game were fourth in the league. She posted three multi-goal games this season, and recorded a goal and an assist in four different matches.

Bethune is now a two-time first-team All-Region honoree, a three-time first-team All-Conference honoree and has been a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy each of the last two years.

SIMONE JACKSON – ALL-PACIFIC REGION FIRST TEAM

Jackson adds her first All-Region award to the first-team All-Pac-12 Honor she garnered earlier this year. She Picks up the first-team nod after finishing the regular season second on the team with 15 total points, scoring six goals and recording three assists. Her 0.40 goals per game were 12th in the conference and her 1.00 points per game were 13th.

The sophomore forward was named to the All-Pac-12 second team and Pac-12 All-Freshman team last year.

ZOE BURNS – ALL-PACIFIC REGION SECOND TEAM

Burns, a three-year standout for the Trojans, Picks up her first ever All-Region Honor after also being awarded All-Pac-12 second team recognition this season. She finished seventh on the team with seven total points this year, scoring three goals and posting one assist. Burns saw time mainly as an outside back, but also played up top and in the midfield as one of the most versatile players on the pitch for USC. The junior has been an All-Pac-12 honoree twice.

BROOKLYN COURTNALL – ALL-PACIFIC REGION SECOND TEAM

Courtnall was a mainstay on the backline for USC this season, starting 15 of the 16 games she appeared in after playing at the U-20 World Cup with Canada earlier in the year. She helped the Trojans to seven shutouts on the season while also providing a pair of assists. The sophomore was also named to the All-Pac-12 third team last season, as well as to the All-Freshman team. It is the first All-Region Honor for Courtnall.