USC Women’s Soccer Plays to 1-1 Draw at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – The USC Women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw on the road at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

It was the first draw of the season for the Trojans as they moved to 3-1-1 on the year. USC remains unbeaten in its last four matches.

USC had to equalize in the second half after Nebraska scored late in the first. It was Simone Jackson getting her third goal of the season when she knotted the score at 1-1 with a Strike in the 55th minute.

GOALS

36′ – NEB: Abbey Schwarz (assisted by Sarah Weber, Eleanor Dale) – Weber played a cross in from the left and Dale knocked it back across the face of the goal where Schwarz was waiting to score from point-blank range.

55′ – USC: Simone Jackson (assisted by Croix Bethune ) – Bethune slid a ball to the top of the area for Jackson where she collected and shot low through traffic and inside the right post.

UP NEXT

The Trojans return home to host UC Irvine on Thursday afternoon at McAlister Field. That game can be seen via the USC live stream, with links to follow available on the soccer schedule page at USCTrojans.com.