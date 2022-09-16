USC Women’s Soccer Holds Off UC Irvine, 3-2

Next Game: Stanford 9/23/2022 | 2:00 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS Sept. 23 (Fri) / 2:00 PM Stanford

LOS ANGELES – The USC Women’s soccer team scored three first-half goals to take down the Defending Big West Champions UC Irvine, 3-2.

USC withstood two second half goals from the Anteaters, with the second coming in the 82nd minute, but were able to hold on and move to 4-1-1 on the season.

Zoe Burns scored the opening goal in the fourth minute and then assisted Simi Awujo on the second as USC took a 2-0 lead in the first 10 minutes of play. Aaliyah Farmer made it 3-0 in the 24th minute.

UC Irvine found their footing in the second half, getting a goal from Sophie Gillies in the 50th minute and then a late goal in the 82nd from Emilie Castagna.

Croix Bethune nearly missed a fourth goal of the game for USC, hitting the crossbar late in the half. Anna Smith played the first half in goal for USC, making a pair of saves, and Reezy’s Turk took the second half and had two saves as well.

GOALS

4′ – USC: Zoe Burns (assisted by Croix Bethune , Helena Sampaio ) – Sampaio played a ball to Bethune at the top of the area and she tapped a quick pass to Burns who fired home a one-time shot from the right side.

10′ – USC: Simi Awujo (assisted by Zoe Burns ) – Awujo played a ball to Burns and Burns gave it right back to Awujo who fired home a shot from the right side of the area.

24′ – USC: Aaliyah Farmer (assisted by Brooklyn Courtnall ) – Courtnall fired a shot from the top of the area that was headed off the line by a UCI defender, but Farmer was right there to send home the rebound.

50′ – UCI: Sophie Gillies (assisted by Tati Fung) – Fung sent in a corner from the left side and Gilles tapped it home at the near post.

82′ – UCI: Emilie Castagna (assisted by Suus de Bakker, Destinee Manzo) – Manzo played a long ball forward and Bakker knocked it to the middle for a Charging Castagna who beat the keeper to the right post.

UP NEXT

The Trojans open Pac-12 play at home next week when No. 9 Stanford comes to town. That game can be seen live on the Pac-12 Network.