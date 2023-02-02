USC Women’s Golf Falls To UCLA In Battle For The Bell

Women’s Golf | February 02, 2023

Senior Malia Nam and sophomore Amari Avery turned in a pair of convincing wins on the second day of the debut Battle for the Bell, the Crosstown Clash against Rival UCLA, but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans fell to the Bruins, 8.5-3.5, on Thursday (Feb. 2 ) at Rolling Hills CC

USC, which trailed 4.5-1.5 after Wednesday’s play at Sherwood CC in Thousand Oaks, was only able to take two points today.

Avery, who halved her match yesterday, led her match against Annabel Wilson throughout the day en route to a 5&4 win.

Nam, paired with Avery, was in similar control throughout the morning match and defeated Alessia Nobilio, 4&3.

Catherine Park who secured USC’s only full point Wednesday, led early but ultimately lost to UCLA’s Yuki Yoshihara, 3&2, while teammate Brianna Navarrosa fell to Caroline Canales, 5&4.

In the final two matches, Christine Wang dropped her to Phoebe Yue, 5&3, while Xin (Cindy) Kou lost 2 down to Zoe Campos.

The two teams will see each other in less than two weeks as both play their first full tournament of the spring season at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge at nearby Palos Verdes GC

“(UCLA Head Coach) Carrie (Forsyth) and I are pumped that we were finally able to have a proper dual match to showcase some of our home facilities and our great golf teams,” USC Head Coach Justin Silverstein said. “While we are disappointed with our performance, it was a great event against a strong team. And it’s valuable to get this experience as we get ready for the Regional Challenge at Palos Verdes.”

FINAL SCORE — UCLA 8.5, USC 3.5

Day 2 Results USC vs. UCLA, Feb. 2, Rolling Hills CC

Day 1 Results USC vs. UCLA, Feb. 1, Sherwood CC