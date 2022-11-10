USC Women’s Basketball Welcomes Malia Samuels

Women’s Basketball | November 09, 2022

USC Women’s basketball gets another guard Stronger with the addition of Seattle product Malia Samuels, who signed a national letter of intent to become a Trojan, USC head Coach Lindsay Gottlieb announced today (Nov. 9).

“Malia is known for playing 94 feet, for her competitive spirit on the floor, for her defensive tenacity, and for her playmaking ability,” Gottlieb said of Samuels. “We are thrilled that she’s going to bring her talent, her toughness and her energy to the Galen Center.”

A 5-6 guard hailing from Garfield High in Seattle, Samuels was the 2021-22 3A Washington State Player of the Year as a junior. Also named State Tournament MVP that season, she was an All-State First Team honoree. A regular on all-state Honor rolls and the 2022 Metro League Player of the Year, she averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds per game at the guard slots. At the club level, she has competed for Greyhounds and is considered the top girls basketball Recruit out of the state of Washington in this 2023 class.

“Malia has a magnetic personality, and our campus community as well as our fans are going to love that she has chosen to call USC home,” Gottlieb added. “I can’t wait to Coach Malia.”