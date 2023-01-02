USC Women’s Basketball Takes 73-45 Loss At No. 17 Oregon

LOS ANGELES — The USC Women’s basketball team couldn’t keep pace with No. 17 Oregon is the Ducks’ home turf, falling 73-45 in a tough day on the road for the Trojans. USC goes home with a road split after beating Oregon State on Friday, and now holds an 11-3 overall record with a 1-2 mark in Pac-12 play. The Ducks improve to 11-3, 2-1 with the win today.

Both teams hit four 3-pointers apiece in the first half, but it was Oregon’s 44-percent scoring pace that kept the Ducks out ahead of the Trojans, who shot just 23.5 percent in those first 20 minutes to trail it 41-22 at Halftime . USC was unable to crank it up in the second half while the Ducks stayed the course, as the Trojans finished up shooting a season-low 23 percent from the floor. Oregon wrapped the game shooting 43.5 percent, and had the edge on the boards 43-41.

Although hampered by foul trouble, Rayah Marshall emerged with her fifth consecutive double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Trojans, while Taylor Bigby added nine points. Koi Love hauled in eight rebounds and nabbed three steals for USC. Oregon was led in scoring by Endyia Rogers’ 19 points, with Taya Hanson adding 17 and Chance Gray tallying 14, while Phillipina Kyei pulled in 20 rebounds for the Ducks.

A first-quarter three-point play from Rayah Marshall had the Trojans within two at 10-8, only to see the Ducks fire off a 9-0 run. That left USC in a 19-8 hole by the end of the first frame. Just after Rayah Marshall went to the bench with her third foul of the first half, the Trojans got 3-pointers from Taylor Bigby and Okay Adika and a runner from Kayla Williams to make it 26-16 at 5:45. Adika nailed another long one, and Koi Love followed a Ducks make with her first bucket of the day to make it a 33-21 margin with 2:50 to go in the half. That would be the last bucket to fall from the floor by the Trojans, however, while the Ducks ended the half with back-to-back 3-pointers to take a 41-22 lead into the locker room.

USC found back-to-back Threes of its own early in the third as Williams and Destiny Littleton each buried one from beyond the arc to make the score 43-30. The Ducks responded with a 6-0 run of their own next, and it was a 49-30 Oregon lead midway through the third. The Ducks would move further ahead to lead it 52-30 with three minutes to go in the third, and then USC wrapped the half with a spark, with Marshall working into her fifth straight double-double before Bella Perkins planted a three and Love converted off a Steal to make it 55-38 Entering the fourth. USC stalled out from there, scoring just seven points in that final stretch while Oregon stretched its advantage to a final 73-45 win.

NEXT:

USC Returns to Los Angeles next to set up for a rivalry Clash against UCLA. The Trojans visit the Bruins for a 2 pm meeting on Sunday (Jan. 8) in Westwood as USC looks for payback after a tight loss to UCLA last month at the Galen Center.