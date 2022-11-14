USC Women’s Basketball Goes Big Beyond The Arc To Beat Idaho State 75-42

LOS ANGELES — The USC Women’s basketball team set a new program record for 3-pointers made in a game as the Trojans piled up 14 Threes in a 75-42 win over visiting Idaho State Tonight at the Galen Center. Destiny Littleton led the charge, knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers to help pace USC to its second straight solid win to start the 2022-23 campaign.

USC’s 16-point Halftime lead came on 40-percent shooting with a power boost coming from beyond the arc as the Trojans hit six 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Idaho State was shooting 39.1 percent from the floor but was not as hot from 3-point range, with just one long one hit in the opening half. USC had a slight edge on the boards, up 17-16 by the break. By the final buzzer, USC had forced 27 turnovers out of the Bengals, converting those into a grand total of 29 points for the Trojan cause. USC would wrap the game shooting 42.6 percent from the floor, including a 40-percent effort from 3-point range with those record-setting 14 Threes landed. Idaho State finished shooting 39.5 percent and was 3-of-10 from 3-point range. USC won out on the boards 33-28.

USC had three players hit double digits tonight, led by Littleton’s 19 points to go with six assists and four steals. Kadi Sissoko joined her with another game in double figures, scoring 14 for the Trojans with six rebounds, and Bella Perkins finished with 15 points for USC. Idaho State was led in scoring by Callie Bourne’s 19 points.

Littleton set the tone for USC’s 3-point threat as she helped the Trojans to a 7-0 lead out of the gates with her first of three first-half threes. Although that would stand as USC’s only three of the first quarter, the Trojans’ scoring touch picked up in the next stretch. Kadi Sissoko , Okay Adika and Bella Perkins each Struck from beyond the arc while Littleton knocked down two more in helping USC to a 36-20 advantage by halftime.

The hits kept coming for the Trojans as they continued to create space between themselves and the Bengals. USC manufactured a 7-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters, while the sophomore transfer Taylor Bigby knocked down her first career 3-pointer in under a minute to help spark a big fourth-quarter effort by the Trojans. Clarice Akunwafo joined the scoresheet in the fourth as well with her work in the paint, and the Threes kept falling for Littleton and Perkins. Perkins’ third three of the game marked a new record for USC, notching the 14th made 3-pointer of the night for the Trojans en route to the final 75-42 win.

NEXT:

USC has a pair of road trips next week, with the Trojans first heading to take on San Diego on Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 7 pm On Saturday (Nov. 19), USC heads the opposite direction with a visit to San Francisco to face the Dons at 2 pm