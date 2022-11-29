USC Women’s Basketball Aims To Stretch Undefeated Start With Two Home Tests

Women’s Basketball | November 29, 2022

USC (6-0) vs. California Baptist (2-4)

Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.

Wednesday, Nov. 30 | 7 p.m

Series Record : FIRST MEETING

STREAM | STATS

USC vs. Merrimack (1-4)

Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 2 p.m

Series Record : FIRST MEETING

STREAM | STATS

THIS WEEK

Undefeated USC rolls along on its six-game stretch of action at Galen Center, lining up for two more tests against first-time foes this week. On Wednesday (Nov. 30), the Trojans (6-0) face California Baptist in a 7 pm meeting. And on Saturday (Dec. 3) afternoon, USC takes on Merrimack in a 2 pm clash.

FOLLOW ALONG

Both of USC’s games are being streamed live at pac-12.com/live/usc. Carlo Jiménez will be on the call for Wednesday’s USC-CBU game, with Nara Weng on the call for Saturday’s game against Merrimack.

IN THE POLLS

USC was receiving votes in the preseason USA Today poll. USC is not ranked in the latest national polls.

USC IN THE NATION

USC is currently ranked as the No. 5 team in the Nation in scoring defense, having allowed just 48.2 points per game through its 6-0 start to the season. The Trojans are top-25 in field goal defense (33.9 percent) while sitting at No. 12 in the country in 3-point defense (21.1 percent).

TROJANS IN THE NATION

Individually, USC enters the week with a few players making their mark on the national stat sheets. With an assist/turnover ratio of 4.80, Kayla Williams Rank No. 3 in the nation. Rayah Marshall , meanwhile, sits at No. 3 in the country in blocks (21) and blocks per game (3.5). And Kadi Sissoko’s field goal percentage of 66.2 has her at No. 11 in the nation.

HOT SHOTS VS. AGGIES

USC took control out of the gates in its hottest shooting game of the Trojans’ undefeated start to the season last weekend vs. Utah State. USC led wire-to-wire and shot 55.8 percent from the floor to outpace the visiting Aggies 79-48 at Galen Center. The win kept USC’s record unblemished, now at 6-0 on the year. USC was clicking at a 62-percent clip from the floor in the first half of action tolled Utah State 43-24 by halftime. The Aggies were shooting 35.7 percent to that point, while USC led on the boards 17-11 while boasting two Trojans in double digits by the break. USC’s Offensive output stayed productive, as the Trojans closed things out shooting 55.8 overall with a 10-of-21 effort from 3-point land. The Aggies wrapped a 31.7 percent and never caught up on the boards as USC finished ahead 37-29 on the rebounding front. USC had three players hit double digits today, led by Kadi Sissoko’s 20 points and 18 from Rayah Marshall with Destiny Littleton adding 14 for the Trojans. Kayla Williams , meanwhile, served up a season-high seven assists. Utah State received 16 points from Tamiah Robinson and 12 from Olivia Wilkstrom.

NOTABLE:

– With four blocks, SO Rayah Marshall extended her streak to 29 straight games with at least one block.

– With 20 points, GS Kadi Sissoko scored in double digits for the sixth straight game.

– SO Taylor Bigby matched her career high with two 3-pointers made.

– With seven assists, JR Kayla Williams set a new season high.

– With 14 points, GS Destiny Littleton scored in double digits for the sixth straight game.

– JR Koi Love hit her first 3-pointer as a Trojan.

– At 55.8 percent, USC shot over 50 percent from the floor for the first time this season.

– USC held its opponent to 50 or fewer points for the fifth time this season.

– USC’s 10 Threes made was the second most in a single game this season.

COMEBACK VS. PENN

USC made an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to take late control of a tough test against Penn, finishing with two Trojan double-doubles as USC topped the visiting Quakers 66-60 at Galen Center. Rayah Marshall had her ninth career double-double in place by Halftime after helping USC to its first lead of the game with a late free throw that edged the Trojans ahead 34-33 at the break. USC was shooting 36.1 percent from the floor through those first 20 minutes, having trailed by as much as nine points in the second quarter. Penn was shooting 43.3 percent from the floor in that first half. USC’s defense picked things up in the second half while the Trojans moved into the lead. Penn would finish out the game shooting 38.3 percent from the floor, still outpacing USC’s 35.6 percent. But the Trojans controlled the boards 52-33 and scored 21 points off second-chance points to keep the Quakers at bay. Marshall and Kadi Sissoko both tallied double-doubles today to lead the Trojans comeback effort. Marshall made it a career day in setting new career highs with her 19 points and 18 rebounds, and Sissoko kept up her scoring pace with 18 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Destiny Littleton also hit double figures again with her 13 points, and Okay Adika hauled in a career-high 12 rebounds for the Trojans. Penn was paced by four players in double digits today: Simone Sawyer (18 points), Kayla Padilla (13), Floor Toonders (10) and Mandy McGurk (10).

NOTABLE:

– With a career-high 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, SO Rayah Marshall recorded her ninth career double-double (third this season).

– With five blocks, Marshall extended her streak to 28 straight games with at least one block.

– GS Kadi Sissoko recorded her first double-double as a Trojan with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

– Sissoko scored in double digits for the fifth straight game.

– With 13 points tonight, GS Destiny Littleton scored in double digits for the fifth straight game.

– GS Okay Adika set a new career high with 12 rebounds.

– USC entered this game ranked No. 8 in the Nation for scoring defense (45.2 points allowed).

– MR Alyson Miura played her first game of the season, hitting two 3-pointers.

2022-23 TROJANS

The Women of Troy are a dynamic group with solid returning talent along with a powerful group of newcomers. The 2022-23 roster features an All-Pac-12 honoree Rayah Marshall and its top 3-point scorer Alyson Miura returning from last season, in addition to seven transfers ready to hit the court in Cardinal and Gold. USC’s group of grad transfers features an NCAA Champion in Destiny Littleton along with three standout Internationals in Kadi Sissoko , Rokia Doumbia and Okay Adika . USC has also welcomed undergraduate transfers Kayla Williams , Koi Love and Taylor Bigby to the Trojan Family.

RAYAH’S PAC-12 POWER

USC sophomore Rayah Marshall has added to her Pac-12 Accolades with her earning All-Pac-12 Preseason Honorable Mention from the media. The top-ranked freshman in the Nation in blocks last season, Marshall is back for more in her second year as a Trojan. Marshall earned All-Pac-12 Defensive Honorable Mention last year, and was selected to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team. She was USC’s third leading scorer with 11.3 points per game while dominating the boards with a team-high 7.7 rebounds per game to go along with her 2.54 blocks per game — ranking her No. 12 overall in the Nation in that category.

SIGNED!

JUJU WATKINS | Sierra Canyon HS (Watts, Calif.)

The USC Women’s basketball program has the stage set for some serious star power with the addition of the nation’s top high school player, guard JuJu Watkins, who signed a national letter of intent to join the Women of Troy in 2023. Heralded as the best in the USA, Watkins named the 2022 MaxPreps National Player of the Year as a junior. A native of Watts, Calif., Watkins is sticking to her Los Angeles roots in becoming a Trojan. In addition to her numerous California state accolades, she also brings in significant international experience as a member of the United States U-17 and U-16 national teams. She was named the MVP of the 2022 FIBA ​​U17 World Cup in helping Team USA to a gold medal at that event. And in 2021, she was the MVP of the FIBA ​​Americas U16 Championship, where the US Squad also won gold. The 6-1 guard has played club ball for Sports Academy Swish GBL. And in her junior season with Sierra Canyon, Watkins piled up state honors as the Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year, CIF Mc. Basketball State Player of the Year, Los Angeles Times Player of the Year and Los Angeles Daily News Player of the Year in 2022.

MALIA SAMUELS | Garfield HS (Seattle, Wash.)

USC gets another guard Stronger with the addition of Seattle product Malia Samuels, who signed a national letter of intent to become a Trojan. A 5-6 guard, Samuels was the 2021-22 3A Washington State Player of the Year as a junior. Also named State Tournament MVP that season, she was an All-State First Team honoree. A regular on all-state Honor rolls and the 2022 Metro League Player of the Year, she averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds per game at the guard slots. At the club level, she has competed for Greyhounds and is considered the top girls basketball Recruit out of the state of Washington in this 2023 class.