USC vs. Washington State prediction, odds, line: College football picks, Week 6 best bets from proven model

Caleb Williams and the No. 6 USC Trojans will be looking to keep their perfect season alive when they host the Washington State Cougars on Saturday night. USC has won four of its five games by double digits, including a 42-25 win over Arizona State last week. Washington State bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 28-9 win over California in Week 5.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET. The Trojans are favored by 13 points in the latest USC vs. Washington State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 66.

USC vs. Washington State spread: USC -13

USC vs. Washington State over/under: 66 points

Why USC can cover

USC has not had any trouble winning games in blowout fashion this year, with four of its five wins coming by double digits. It is easy to cover big spreads with a dynamic offense, as the Trojans have scored at least 40 points in four of their five games. They are coming off a 42-25 win over Arizona State last week.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown for 1,402 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception while rushing for 144 yards and three touchdowns. Senior running back Travis Dye has balanced the offense with 422 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 62 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per touch. USC has won 12 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, and Washington State was held to 17 points in its only road game so far this year.

Why Washington State can cover

USC has cruised to a 5-0 record, but it has been favored by at least 9.5 points in all four of its double-digit wins. The Trojans have a huge Showdown at No. 11 Utah Looming next week, so they could get caught looking ahead to that game. Washington State will have its full focus on this weekend, and it has covered the spread in four of its five games this season.

The Cougars’ lone loss came in a 44-41 thriller against then-No. 15 Oregon two weeks ago, but they covered the 6-point spread in that setback. They bounced back with a dominant 28-9 win over California and have only allowed two rushing touchdowns all year. Washington State has been one of the most profitable teams in college football since last season, covering the spread in 12 of its last 15 games.

