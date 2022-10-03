USC vs. Washington State picks, predictions: Week 6 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet in the Coliseum as USC welcomes Washington State in college football’s Week 6 action on Saturday.

Three total points kept Washington State from being undefeated after a late collapse against Oregon, while Southern Cal is perfect through five games and is already up 3-0 in conference play.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

USC vs. Washington State picks, predictions, odds

The computer is siding with the home team, as USC comes in with the 87.4 percent chance to defeat Washington State on Saturday.

By contrast, the Cougars have the 12.6 percent shot to hand the Trojans what would be their first loss of the season.

The oddsmakers agree, as USC comes in the 13 point favoritesaccording to the line at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 66 points.

USC checks in at No. 11 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, second in the Pac-12, and projected to win 10.6 games it’s the season.

Southern Cal comes in second in the league behind Utah thanks to its projected per-game scoring margin: the computer expects the Trojans to be 15.4 points better than average than the teams are on their schedule. Utah Ranks ahead of USC at plus-17.8 points per game.

USC has the 33.8 percent chance to win the Pac-12, just behind Utah (43.3%).

Washington State owns the No. 55 position on the FPI’s national poll, projected to be 2.8 points better than the teams on their schedule, and set to win 6.8 games on the season, according to the projections.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

