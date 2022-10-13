USC vs. Utah preview, prediction: Week 7 college football Picks

A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in Salt Lake as Utah welcomes USC in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

USC comes in perfect through six games, already outpacing last season’s win total, while Utah has dropped two games, at Florida and at UCLA.

This is the Trojans’ first 6-0 start since 2006, when that team lost its seventh game, at Oregon State, and now square off against the Defending Pac-12 Champions who until last week had won seven straight conference games.

Here’s what you need to know about Saturday’s matchup.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button