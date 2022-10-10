USC vs. Utah picks, predictions: Week 7 college football odds, spread, lines

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet up this weekend as Utah hosts USC in college football’s Week 7 action on Saturday.

Utah checks in at two losses in its Pac-12 title defense, coming off a 10-point decision to UCLA last week, but remains locked in at No. 20 in the latest AP top 25 rankings.

USC is perfect through six games, but those games are getting closer as the conference schedule heats up, most recently in a 10-point win over Washington State.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Week 7 college football picks: USC vs. Utah

The computers are going with the home team this weekend, as Utah has the 61.7 percent chance to defeat USC this Saturday.

That leaves the undefeated Trojans a 38.3 percent shot to beat the Utes and stay perfect on the year.

The oddsmakers are also siding with Utah, which comes in as the narrow 3.5 point favoritesaccording to the lines at SI Sportsbook, which set the over/under mark at 60.5 points for the matchup.

Utah checks in at No. 9 on the index’s 131 college football rankings, owing to its Pac-12-best projected per-game scoring margin: FPI estimates that Utah would be an average team by 16.4 points per game is a neutral field.

USC places second in the conference on that metric, expected to be 15.5 points better than an average team, and projected to win 10.9 games on the season, ahead of Utah’s 8.9 win total projection.

Southern Cal, No. 10 on the computer’s national rankings this week, also leads the way in the Pac-12 with a 18.7 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff this season.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

