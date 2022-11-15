USC vs. UCLA score Prediction by college football computer model

Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 Championship race.

USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being undefeated.

UCLA sits behind Oregon and Utah in the conference at 8-2 after falling at home to unranked Arizona and has a chance to move ahead with a win here and the Ducks and Utes playing each other this weekend.

