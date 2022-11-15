USC vs. UCLA score Prediction by college football computer model

Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 Championship race.

USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being undefeated.

UCLA sits behind Oregon and Utah in the conference at 8-2 after falling at home to unranked Arizona and has a chance to move ahead with a win here and the Ducks and Utes playing each other this weekend.

What can we expect from the Matchup at the Rose Bowl?

SP+ Picks, a Prediction model created by ESPN Analyst Bill Connelly, forecasts that the game will come down to the slimmest of margins.

USC vs. UCLA pick, Prediction

USC vs. UCLA score prediction: The model projects the game will align with the bookmakers’ expectation, predicting that USC will defeat UCLA, 35-34, with a close 51 percent chance to win the game outright.

Point spread: The lines at SI Sportsbook list USC as the narrow 1.5 point favorite to win, and set the over/under mark at 75 points for the matchup.

FPI prediction: USC has the 60.5 percent chance to beat UCLA, according to the Football Power Index computers, which simulate each team’s season 20,000 times using past scores and schedules to date.

College Football HQ prediction: Our projections indicate that USC will defeat UCLA, 37-34, cover the spread and hit the under.

How to watch: The game is set for Sat., Nov. 19 at 5 pm Pacific on the main Fox network and Streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

