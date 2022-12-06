USC vs. Tulane picks, predictions: Cotton Bowl odds, spread, lines

USC and Tulane are set to square off in the Cotton Bowl as the college football Bowl schedule gets underway with New Year’s Six games kicking off.

Tulane is the Group of Five representative this postseason after defeating UCF to win the AAC Championship Game, booking a date in an NY6 game for the first time since the 1940 Sugar Bowl when it was a member of the SEC.

The Green Wave lost that game to Texas A&M, which claimed the national championship as a result. This time around, Tulane fields a strong defensive unit that allows just under 21 points and 343 yards per game.

USC appeared to be destined for its first College Football Playoff until it dropped a costly decision to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and now there are questions surrounding star quarterback Caleb Williams, whose status for the game is up in the air after sustaining a hamstring injury.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

Cotton Bowl: USC vs. Tulane picks, predictions

USC vs. Tulane picks, predictions for 2023 Cotton Bowl

USC prediction: The computers are siding with the Trojans to win the game with a 57.9 percent probability, according to the most recent projections.

Tulane prediction: By contrast, the index is giving the Green Wave a fighting chance, with a 42.1 percent chance to knock off the Trojans.

Point spread: USC comes into the game as narrow 2 point favorites against Tulane, according to the oddsmakers.

Total: 62 points

Moneyline: USC -130 | Tulane +110

Spread Consensus pick: USC -2

Score prediction: Team Rankings projects that USC will defeat Tulane by a score of 31.8 to 29.1 and win the Cotton Bowl.

How to watch: The game is set for Mon., Jan. 2 at 1 pm Eastern time on the main ESPN network and Streams on fuboTV (Try for free).

Going bowling: College football Bowl schedule for 2022-23

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer Prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

fuboTV provides full, total, and live coverage of the top college football games on the NCAA schedule every season from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others — all without cable, in addition to 100+ channels of live TV and thousands of hours of on-demand titles.

You can stream college football, the NFL, and other programming from any device, including your phone. There’s no contract, no hidden fees, and DVR is included.

>> Click here to watch college football for free on fuboTV

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Clemson Utah Kansas State USC Penn State Washington Florida State Oregon State Oregon Tulane LSU UCLA South Carolina Texas Notre Dame Mississippi State NC State Troy UTSA

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook