USC vs. Stanford odds, prediction, line: 2022 Week 2 college football Picks from model on 48-37 run

Pac-12 foes square off when the No. 10 USC Trojans (1-0) travel to play the Stanford Cardinal (1-0) on Saturday evening. This will be the first conference road test for Lincoln Riley’s squad. In 2021, the Cardinal defeated the Trojans 42-28. USC leads the all-time series 64-34-3.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm ET at Stanford Stadium. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Trojans as 9.5-point favorites in the latest USC vs. Stanford odds. The over/under for total points is set at 65. Before making any Stanford vs. USC picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven model.

Now, here are several college football odds and Trends for Stanford vs. USC:

USC vs. Stanford spread: USC -9.5

USC vs. Stanford Over-Under: 65 points

USC vs. Stanford money line: Trojans -345, Cardinal +270

USC: Over is 6-0 in Trojans’ last six games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

STAN: Under is 4-0 in the last four meetings in Stanford

Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans

Why USC can cover

High-impact transfers such as quarterback Caleb Williams are giving this USC program a boost in Year 1 under Lincoln Riley. Junior receiver Jordan Addison is another one of the big names who joined this team. Addison has elite agility and great speed with sure hands. The Maryland native can stop on a dime and has an exceptional change of direction. Addison secured the 2021 Biletnikoff Award in Pittsburgh after putting up 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Addison quickly made an impact in his first game action for the Trojans. Last week, he reeled in five passes for 54 yards and two scores. Sophomore receiver Mario Williams is another deep threat for this group. Williams can Blow by Defenders and consistently stretch the field. In 2021 as an Oklahoma Sooner, he snagged 35 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

Why Stanford can cover

Last season the Cardinal struggled to get the ground game going. They finished the campaign ranked last in the Pac-12 in rushing yards per game (87.3). Stanford is looking to change that and it got off to a solid start in the opener. It rushed for 159 yards and was headlined by junior running back EJ Smith, the son of legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith. Smith led the Squad with 11 carries for 118 yards and two scores.

Senior receiver Michael Wilson made a serious impact on this offense against Colgate. Wilson was able to consistently break the top off the defense for deep shots down the field. The California native snagged five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 16.4 yards per reception.

