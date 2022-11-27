USC vs. Notre Dame score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 Highlights today

USC’s offense came out of the Gates strong, and the No. 6 Trojans have taken an early 10-0 lead on No. 15 Notre Dame Entering the second quarter of their rivalry showdown. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who has emerged as a late-season Heisman Trophy favorite, led a 75-yard touchdown drive on the game’s opening series and capped it with an 11-yard strike to Tahj Washington.

On their next possession, the Trojans had a first-and-goal on the Notre Dame 2-yard line, but wound up settling for a field goal after Williams was called for Offensive pass interference while trying to prevent an interception on a trick play. Notre Dame went three-and-out on its first possession but was driving to close the first quarter.

For both programs, the game represents the opportunity for first-year coaches to enter the postseason with major momentum. It’s been a smoother ride for USC’s Lincoln Riley than Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, but both have their teams playing some of their best football of the season. The Trojans are headed to the Pac-12 Championship Game next week and can keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive with a win.

CBS Sports will be here throughout the night with live updates, highlights and analysis as the Trojans and Irish battle each other in what should be a tremendous game to wrap up Rivalry Week.