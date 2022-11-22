USC vs. Notre Dame game score prediction, Picks by college football computers

One of college football’s traditional rivalries is set to kick off this weekend with national championship implications as USC welcomes Notre Dame on Saturday.

Notre Dame, playing inspired under first-year Coach Marcus Freeman, comes in riding a five-game win streak that includes victories over both teams that will play for the ACC title, North Carolina and Clemson, and while it’s not in the playoff Chase this year, Notre Dame can still directly affect it.

That is, by beating USC, the newfound favorites in the Pac-12 in Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach, compiling a 10-1 record and clinching a berth in the conference Championship game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button