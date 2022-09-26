USC vs. Arizona State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions

A pair of Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Coliseum as USC welcomes Arizona State for another conference Tilt in college football’s Week 5 action on Saturday.

Southern Cal is perfect through 4 games after Surviving a scare on the road to Oregon State, pulling out the late touchdown drive to stay undefeated.

Arizona State is starting over after giving Herm Edwards the ax following a 1-3 start including losses to ranked Oklahoma State and Utah.

What do the experts think of the matchup? Let’s see how the College Football Power Index computer Prediction model projects the game.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button