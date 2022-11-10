USC vs. Alabama State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 10 best bets from proven model

Andy Enfield had defeated his former team twice since leaving FGCU for USC, but the Eagles got the better of the matchup in their season-opener on Monday. The Trojans look to get back on track and find their first win on Thursday night against an Alabama State team that is coming off of a lopsided loss of its own to start the year. Both programs’ leading scorers from last season have moved on, and each side is looking for fresh faces to step up in 2022.

Tip-off from the Galen Center in Los Angeles is set for 11 pm ET. The Trojans are favored by 23.5 points in the latest Alabama State vs. USC odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 144. Before locking in any USC vs. Alabama State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past six years, the proprietary computer model has generated more than $1,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Alabama State vs. USC and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for USC vs. Alabama State:

USC vs. Alabama State spread: USC -23.5

USC vs. Alabama State over/under: 144 points

ALST: 6-1 against the spread as double-digit underdog since last season

USC: 3-0 and 2-1 ATS as favorites of 20 points or more last season

USC vs. Alabama State picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | USC Trojans vs. Alabama State Hornets

Why Alabama State can cover



Alabama State struggled through a 111-70 loss to start its season against UAB on Monday, in a game where the Hornets shot just 31.6% from the field. TJ Madlock was the Lone bright spot for the team, with 25 points, and he could be a difference-maker against the Trojans after he hit 8-of-16 shots in the season-opener.

Although Alabama State won just 10 games last season, the Hornets were able to do some things well. They averaged 21.5 free throw attempts per game in 2021-22, which was the 18th-highest rate in all of college basketball. Additionally, the Hornets only turned the ball over 15.4 times per game last season, which was the 14th-best mark in the country.

Why USC can cover

The bad news against FGCU for USC was that the Trojans could barely make 40% of their field goal attempts in their 74-61 loss to the Eagles. The good news was that Boogie Ellis was able to persevere and finish with 19 points. That 40% from the field overall doesn’t seem quite as bad considering USC only hit 15.8% of its 3-pointers.

Even though Drew Peterson and Reese Dixon-Waters were a combined 0-for-5 from beyond the arc on Monday, they were the team’s two best 3-point shooters last season. Peterson hit 41% of his Threes in 2021-22, while Waters hit 46%, and Ellis was a respectable 37.6% from downtown last season as well. All three could get into a groove on Thursday night, as UAB was able to knock down 42.9% of their threes against the Hornets on Monday.

How to make Alabama State vs. USC Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 142 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time. You can only get the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Alabama State vs. USC? And which side of the spread hits more than 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $1,200 on its top-rated college basketball spread Picks over the last six years, and find out.