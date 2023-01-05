USC Talent could be ‘wasted’ if Trojans don’t play complementary football, Josh Pate says

USC had a successful season come to a sour end Monday with a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic. The Trojans led by 15 with just over four minutes remaining before the Green Wave scored a touchdown, forced a safety and scored another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Michael Pratt Thu Alex Bauman with nine seconds left to secure the win.

The Trojans’ defense allowed more than 500 total yards as Tulane finished with a New Year’s Six win just one year removed from a 2-10 finish. On the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he broke down the troubles going on in Southern California despite an 11-3 finish to the season in year one of the Lincoln Riley round.

Pate noted Riley has six losses when holding a lead of 14-plus points since 2017, which is the worst in the FBS.

“Defense has been a chronic problem for Lincoln Riley teams,” Pate said. “I don’t think Lincoln Riley is ignorant enough to have long ago realized this. I’m just saying that even if he does realize it, he didn’t walk into a situation ready made to turn that around overnight. Even if they’re making all the right moves right now as far as Talent acquisition and development, you are not going to see the fruits of that this year.

“If Lincoln Riley is doing the right things defensively right now, it will still take a year or two to pay off. Let’s just hope he’s doing the right things right now because if he’s not, you’re going to see big-time Talent and big-time teams Wasted because you can’t play complementary football.”

USC finished the season with consecutive losses, to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game and Tulane. The Trojans started the season 6-0 before losing on the road to the Utes. Riley was asked after Monday’s game about the future of defensive coordinator Alex the Grinchwho followed Riley to USC from Oklahoma.

“We just got done playing the game 15 minutes ago, so I’m not going to give any big-picture assessments,” Riley said about the Grinch after the Cotton Bowl loss. “We didn’t play good enough today. We gave up – the big plays obviously, and the lack of just not tackling to the level that we would expect is very, very alarming and something that we’ve got to do a much better job of. But listen, to play great on offense or defense or special teams, to have any success, everything has got to be clicking. Every single part of your program. So we’ll take a deep dive into every part of it here over the next couple of weeks. We’ll lay out a plan, just like we did when we landed in LA 13 months ago.

“You take a deep dive of it, you assess what you’ve got and how can we make it better, and then you go to work. And now we just repeat the process knowing a little bit more about this roster and a little bit more about where we’re at and what we have coming back and what we’re going to add. We made a pretty good jump in year one. And I wouldn’t bet against us to make another big jump next year.”