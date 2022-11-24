USC surges in CBS Sports 131 Entering rivalry week

USC jumped in the CBS 131 college football rankings after a 48-45 comeback win over Rival UCLA. Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 10-1 record in his first season. Riley hit big on his transfers, and the Trojans are on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth if they can get the right breaks.

USC’s defense is not anything to write home about, but Riley, Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison give the Trojans an explosive offense that can put up a 40-burger on anybody.

“College football on the west coast, and here in (Los Angeles), is alive and well,” Riley said. “The people that were in that stadium tonight, whether you were a UCLA fan or USC fan, they won’t forget nights like that. What an unbelievable experience. That’s how it’s got to be every week. I’m not just talking about at our place or anything like that, if you’re in this area and didn’t come to this game, boy you missed out. Don’t miss out on too many more.”

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ ranking of every FBS team from 1 to 131 before rivalry week.