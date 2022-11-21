USC QB Caleb Williams is becoming a prospect for the 2024 NFL draft

MORE MMQB: How the Bills Dug Out of the Snow and Got Their Season Back on Track | Three Deep: How the Commanders Saved Their Season by Not Panicking | Takeaways: How the Raiders Finally Closed a Game; the Lions Are Winning

The last few years, my Six From Saturday notes have been included at the bottom of my MMQB column on Monday mornings. This year, they’ll be published as a separate post each week. Here are my thoughts on this weekend’s college action, geared mostly toward what should be of interest to NFL fans.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button