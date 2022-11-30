USC players in the NBA: how former Trojans are faring in the league this season

The USC men’s basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 11 former Trojans playing in the league this season. Every two weeks, we will take stock of how the USC alums are faring.

Here is a recap of each player’s season so far. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

DEMAR DEROZAN, CHICAGO BULLS

The all-star is following up his impressive debut season in Chicago with another strong campaign. Through 19 games, DeRozan is averaging 26.2 points per game. That leads the Bulls and ranks 12th in the league. DeRozan is shooting better than 50 percent from the field and averaging 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. On Friday, he scored 30 points during a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, his eighth game with 30 or more points this season.

DEWAYNE DEDMON, MIAMI HEAT

The veteran center is averaging 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. The backup to former all-star Bam Adebayo, Dedmon has been effective throughout the Heat’s past four games. He’s averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 boards during that stretch.

TAJ GIBSON, WASHINGTON WIZARDS

The 16th-year veteran has served as a depth piece for the Wizards this season. Gibson has appeared in 10 games and averaged 6.7 minutes. He’s played more than eight minutes just twice. When he does play, Gibson is averaging 3.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.

JORDAN MCLAUGHLIN, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

The former undrafted free agent has carved out a consistent role in Minnesota. McLaughlin is averaging 3.9 points and 3.7 assists in 15.8 minutes per game this season. He’s been sidelined by an injury of late. McLaughlin has missed the Timberwolves’ past three games with a calf injury.

DE’ANTHONY MELTON, PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Playing his first season in Philadelphia, Melton has appeared in 18 of 20 games and started 11 for the 76ers. For the second season in a row, he’s averaging double-figures at 11.1 points per game. He’s also averaging 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. Melton has cemented himself as a fixture in the 76ers’ starting lineup over the team’s past six games, during which he has averaged 15.8 points in nearly 35 minutes per contest.

CHIMEZIE METU, SACRAMENTO KINGS

Metu has served as a rotational player in the frontcourt for the surprisingly successful Kings this season. He’s averaging 5.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while playing 12.2 minutes per game.

EVAN MOBLEY, CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

Mobley has started every game this season for the third-place Cavaliers. The former No. 3 overall draft pick is averaging 14.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest while shooting nearly 55 percent from the field. During Cleveland’s win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, Mobley logged 20 points and 13 rebounds, marking his sixth double-double and sixth 20-plus point performance of the season.

ISAIAH MOBLEY, CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Younger Mobley has yo-yoed on and off the Cleveland active roster while playing a two-way contract during his rookie season. In six games with the Cavaliers, Mobley has averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He’s been a bit more involved lately, appearing in five of the team’s past seven games.

ONYEKA OKONGWU, ATLANTA HAWKS

The third-year center has appeared in 19 of 20 games this season for the Hawks. Okongwu is averaging 7.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s started the team’s past two games and played more than 30 minutes in both matchups, scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds across those two matchups.

KEVIN PORTER JR., HOUSTON ROCKETS

While the Rockets have struggled this season, Porter is putting together a career season. He has started 18 games and averaged nearly 35 minutes per contest. He’s also averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game. Those point and rebound figures are on pace to represent new career highs.

NIKOLA VUCEVIC, CHICAGO BULLS

The 14-year veteran is still going strong, playing alongside DeRozan in Chicago. Vucevic has started 19 games for the Bulls and is averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. He leads the team in rebounding and is third in scoring.