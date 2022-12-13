USC players in the NBA: De’Anthony Melton continues breakout season for 76ers

The USC men’s basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 11 former Trojans playing in the pros this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring.

Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past two weeks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls have been in a bit of a slump lately, losing four of their past six games. However, DeRozan has remained productive. The five-time All-Star has averaged 29.7 points across the team’s past three games. He nearly logged his first triple-double of the season during the Bulls’ overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, finishing the game with 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in more than 45 minutes. On the season, DeRozan is averaging 26 points per game, which leads the Bulls and ranks 14th in the NBA.

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

Dedmon has been battling a foot injury, and as a result he’s missed two of the Heat’s past six games. They suited up for the past two, and they totaled eight points and eight rebounds in more than 27 minutes.

Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards

Gibson has played sparingly while the Wizards have stumbled to a six-game losing streak. Across the past five contests, the Veteran has averaged just 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in a little more than six minutes per game.

Jordan McLaughlin, Minnesota Timberwolves

McLaughlin re-injured his left calf during the Timberwolves’ win over the Utah Jazz on Friday, and he missed the team’s Saturday Matchup with the Portland Trailblazers as a result. Excluding the four minutes he played against the Jazz, McLaughlin has appeared in just two of Minnesota’s past nine games, and he could be sidelined for the next few weeks. In the two contests he’s been healthy, McLaughlin has averaged 7.0 points and 4.0 assists.

De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers

Photo by Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Melton continues to serve as a nightly starter for the 76ers. He showed why during the team’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, scoring a career-high 33 points to go with seven steals. Melton is now the 76ers’ fifth-leading scorer, averaging 11.9 points per game on the season, and the team leader in steals.

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings

Metu failed to score during the Kings’ loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday. Before that, he had provided some value off the bench, averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 rebounds during a five-game span.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley has continued his strong second NBA season with three double-doubles in his past six games. That included a 21-point, 12-rebound performance in the Cavaliers’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. Across the past two weeks, Mobley is averaging 15.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

Isaiah Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Elder Mobley has not played in the Cavaliers’ past seven games.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Okongwu returned to his reserve role after starting two games last month, but he’s still proven to be a regular contributor for the Hawks. Across the team’s past six games, Okongwu has averaged 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He ranks second on the team in rebounding per 36 minutes and sixth in scoring.

Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets

Porter has continued to start every game for the Rockets in his third NBA season. Across the team’s past six games, he has averaged 18.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He scored 24 points, making 4 of 8 three-pointers, during the Rockets’ upset of the 76ers on Dec. 5, but he has gone cold from behind the arc in the two games since, missing all seven of his attempts.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Vucevic remains a key piece for the Bulls. He’s scored in double figures in 12 consecutive games. Over the past two weeks, he averaged 18.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. They put up back-to-back 20-point outings last week, scoring 25 points (to go with 11 rebounds) in a win over the Wizards on Wednesday and then 20 more in a win over the Mavericks on Friday. Vucevic is one of 11 players in the NBA averaging a double-double, as he is now at 16.2 points and 10.7 rebounds.