USC players in the NBA: De’Anthony Melton continues breakout season for 76ers

The USC men’s basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 11 former Trojans playing in the pros this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring.

Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past two weeks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button