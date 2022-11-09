USC Moves Up To No. 8 In Second College Football Playoff Rankings

Football | November 08, 2022

LOS ANGELES — USC moved up one spot to No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings of the 2022 season on Tuesday.

The Trojans match their highest mark in the College Football Rankings since they were created in 2014. USC was ranked eighth in the Dec. 3, 2017 Selection Day rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings will be released every Tuesday at 4:00 pm PT on ESPN until Selection Day on Dec. 6.

Lincoln Riley who previously led Oklahoma to three College Football Playoff Appearances in seven seasons, is the first USC head Coach to start his career 8-1 since John Robinson started 8-1 in 1976. Riley is also the first Trojan head Coach other than Pete Carroll to start any season 8-1 or better since Larry Smith went 10-0 in 1988.

The Trojans have three games remaining on their regular-season schedule, with another home contest against Colorado this Friday. The Trojans conclude the 2022 regular season against their traditional rivals, first visiting crosstown opponent UCLA on Nov. 19 and then hosting intersectional foe Notre Dame on Nov. 26 of Thanksgiving weekend. The Pac-12 Football Championship Game in Las Vegas is scheduled for Dec. 4, two days prior to Selection Day.