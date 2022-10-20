USC Men’s Volleyball Welcomes UCLA All-American Transfer Kevin Kobrine

Men’s Volleyball | October 20, 2022

LOS ANGELES–UCLA All-American Kevin Kobrine, an opposite hitter, has transferred to USC and will play as a Graduate transfer for the Trojans in the 2023 season, USC men’s volleyball head Coach Jeff Nygaard announced today (Oct. 20).

The 6-5 Kobrine, a 2022 AVCA All-American second team selection and All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation first teamer, saw action in all 27 matches of his redshirt junior season. A finalist for the Bryan Ivie Award as the nation’s top opposite, he earned the Molten/MPSF Offensive Player of the Week award, the MPSF Defensive Player of the Week Award and the Off the Block National Opposite of the Week Award at various times last season . He had 10 matches with double-digit kills, hit at least .300 in 16 matches, had 13 matches with at least 4 digs and recorded multiple blocks in 11 matches. He recorded 192 kills (hitting .375), 107 digs, 45 blocks and 18 aces.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, he saw action in 16 matches, finished the season with double-digit kills in five of the last six matches and recorded two double-doubles. He collected 90 kills (hitting .413), 38 digs, 9 blocks and 8 aces.

Kobrine appeared in four matches as a redshirt freshman in 2020, recording 6 kills, 3 digs and 0.5 blocks.

Kobrine received his bachelor’s degree in Sociology from UCLA in 2022 and will work on a Master’s degree in Gerontology at USC.

Kobrine was a 2018 Fab 50 selection and was ranked the No. 2 player in the 2018 recruiting class by VolleyballMag.com. He was the Orange County Boys Volleyball Athlete of the Year, as selected by the Orange County Register. Kobrine was also named to the All-CIF Division 1 first team, the All-Pacific Coast League first team and the Daily Pilot Boy’s Volleyball Dream Team while prepping at Corona del Mar HS. The Sea Kings won the CIF Division 1 Championship in 2017 and 2018. He also played basketball and was twice named to the Division 1A All-CIF team.

He played for the 949 Volleyball Club and was named to the All-Tournament Team at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships for four straight years (2015-18) and was named MVP in 2016.

His father, David, played basketball at UCLA in 1981. His brother, Sam, also transferred from UCLA in 2021 to play for USC in the 2022 season. He was named a 2022 AVCA All-American Honorable mention as a Trojan.