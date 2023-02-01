USC Men’s Volleyball Opens 2023 Campaign at ASICS Invitational

Men’s Volleyball | January 02, 2023

LOS ANGELES – The USC men’s volleyball team (0-0) opens the 2023 season with a trio of matches at the ASICS Invitational Hosted by UC Santa Barbara at Robertson Gymnasium in Santa Barbara, Calif., this weekend (Jan. 5-7).

The Trojans take on tournament host UCSB on Thursday (Jan. 5) at 3 pm PT, followed by a match-up with CSUN on Friday (Jan. 6) at 8 pm and will conclude the tourney against UC San Diego on Saturday (Jan 7) at 5:30 p.m

USC produced a 22-7 record in 2022 and went 8-4 in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation to finish second in the regular-season standings. The Trojans advanced to the MPSF tournament semifinal where they fell to Pepperdine. All-American OPP Simon Gallas (Bühl, Germany/Windeck-Gymnasium Bühl) Returns to lead USC alongside MB Lucas Frassrand (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery HS). Gallas was an all-MPSF first-team choice and led the Trojans with 453 kills in 2022. Frassrand earned AVCA All-America Honorable mention and was a second-team all-MPSF selection with 182 kills and 82 blocks. Head Coach Jeff Nygaard enters his eighth season at Troy.

For more information on the USC men’s volleyball team, please visit USCTrojans.com/MVB. Fans of the Trojans can follow @USCmensvolley on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.