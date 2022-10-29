USC Men’s Volleyball Hosts Fall Tournament On Saturday

Men’s Volleyball | October 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES–The USC men’s volleyball team will host the pre-season 2022 USC Fall Tournament this Saturday (Oct. 29) in the Galen Center Pavilion.

The Trojans will be joined in the 9-team field by Mountain Pacific Sports Federation opponents Stanford and UCLA, plus non-conference foes UC Irvine, UC San Diego, Cal State Northridge, Vanguard, Masters and Saint Katherine.

Competition begins at 8 am with the first 4 matches of the tourney and continues with matches at 9:30 am, 11 am, 12:30 pm, 2 pm and the final matches at 3:30 pm

USC will sport a Cardinal Squad and a Gold team. UCLA, Stanford, UC Irvine, Cal State Northridge, UC San Diego and Vanguard will also have split squads.

Admission is free. The Galen Center Pavilion is adjacent to the Galen Center, with the volleyball courts on the upstairs level.

USC Gold plays Cal State Northridge at 8 am, St. Katherine at 11 am and UC San Diego at 3:30 pm

USC Cardinal faces UCLA at 9:30 am, Vanguard at 11 am and UC Irvine at 2 pm

See below for full schedule.

All matches will be the best of 3 sets, with the first 2 sets played to 25 points and the third set to 15 points.

Up next, Alberta travels to Los Angeles from Canada to scrimmage the Trojans on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9. USC concludes its fall schedule by participating in the UCLA Fall Tournament on Nov. 18-19.

Twelve players return from last year’s USC roster, including All-American Simon Gallas . Among the newcomers are UCLA Graduate transfer Kevin Kobrin and freshman Dillon Klein , the No. 1 Recruit in the 2022 class according to VolleyballMag.com.