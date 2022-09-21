USC Men’s Golf’s Rivera, Boulger Post Pair Of Wins In Washington

Men’s Golf | September 20, 2022

Sophomore Jackson Rivera won the Husky Invitational by four strokes while senior Jack Boulger won the Husky Individual Invitational by six — both the first titles of their collegiate careers — while the USC men’s team finished second on Tuesday (Sept. 20) at the Gold Mountain GC in Bremerton, Wash.

USC combined for a three-round 7-over 871 (291-281-297), finishing three strokes back of first-place Washington State and two ahead of third-place and host Washington.

The Trojans, who entered today’s final round with a two-stroke lead following the completion of the second round this morning, extended their advantage for much of the day before settling for second.

Rivera, however, never wavered and maintained at least a two-stroke lead throughout Tuesday and finished at 8-under 208 (67-70-71), closing with a birdie on 18.

Rivera, who posted a pair of sixth-place finishes and a 10th as a freshman, has four top 10s in his past five starts.

Boulger won going away on Gold Mountain’s Cascade Course at 12-under 201 (68-67-66), posting his best three rounds in Cardinal and Gold.

“This was a great start to the season even though we wish we were one spot higher,” USC Coach JT Higgins said. “I’m really proud of all the guys but especially Jackson and Jack earning their first Collegiate victories. They both played exceptional golf, winning by large margins. It was fun to watch and I’m thrilled to see their hard work pay off. “

The Trojans just missed their first win in three seasons, but did match their best result since February of 2021.

Freshman Mahanth Chirravuri (77-67-74) completed his USC tied for 11th with sophomore Gavin Aurilia (73-68-77), whose finish was a career-best as well.

Senior Parker Sisk tied for 51st at 13-over 229 (78-76-75) and junior Krando Nishiba was 72nd at 23-over 239 (76-83-80).

USC’s seven-under second round, was its most under par since a 7-under 281 on Feb. 4, 2021.