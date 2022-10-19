USC Men’s Golf Heading To Peach State For Golf Club Of Georgia Intercollegiate

Men’s Golf | October 19, 2022

The USC men’s golf team, with a pair of medalist honors to its credit this young season, is back for its fourth event of the fall as it plays in the Golf Club of Georgia Intercollegiate, Friday through Sunday (Oct. 21-23), at the Golf Club of Georgia in Alpharetta, Ga.

The Trojans, in their third year under Head Coach JT Higgins and Assistant Coach Matt Walton opened the 2022-23 season with a second at the Husky Invitational while a sophomore Jackson Rivera took first, complemented by senior Jack Boulger’s win at the adjacent Husky Individual Invitational.

The 13-team field in the Peach state this week includes host No. 13 Georgia Tech, USC as well as No. 7 Stanford, No. 8 Virginia, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 11 Alabama, No. 20 Pepperdine, No. 27 Wake Forest, Washington, Duke, East Tennessee State and Clemson.

Play on the par 72, 7,017-yard course will begin off holes 1 and 10 with groups starting at 9 am ET on Friday and Saturday and at 8:30 am on Sunday.

Live results will be available at golfstat.com.

USC’s starting lineup will feature seniors Jack Boulger junior Krando Nishiba sophomores Jackson Rivera and Gavin Aurilia and freshman Mahanth Chirravuri .

USC has won the event twice, most recently in 2018 when the Trojans captured a one-stroke win at 22-under while Justin Suh earned medalist honors at 14-under. USC also won it in 2008 at par with Jamie Lovemark tying with Rickie Fowler for second at 7-under.

SEASON-OPENING SUCCESS

Sophomore Jackson Rivera won the Husky Invitational by four strokes while senior Jack Boulger won the Husky Individual Invitational by six — both the first titles of their collegiate careers — while the USC men’s team finished second at the Gold Mountain GC in Bremerton, Wash., to kick off the 2022-23 season. USC combined for a three-round 7-over 871 (293-281-297), finishing three strokes back of first-place Washington State and two ahead of third-place and host Washington.

Rivera never wavered during the final round and maintained at least a two-stroke lead throughout Tuesday and finished at 8-under 208 (67-70-71), closing with a birdie on 18. Rivera, who posted a pair of sixth-place finishes and a 10th as a freshman, has four top 10s in his past five starts. Boulger won going away on Gold Mountain’s Cascade Course at 12-under 201 (68-67-66), posting his best three rounds in Cardinal and Gold.

Freshman Mahanth Chirravuri led USC at the Inverness Intercollegiate with a tie for 20th at 6-over. Chirravuri and Rivera topped USC at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at 6-over, tied for 47th.

Rivera has a team-best four rounds of par or better and is tied with Jack Boulger with three rounds under par.

Chirravuri leads the team with nine counting rounds in nine outings while Rivera and Gavin Aurilia have eight each.

BRIEF OVERVIEW

The Trojans return six Golfers from last year’s squad, led by Rivera, who was All-West Region as well as All-Pac-12 second team during a freshman season that saw him start all 12 tournaments, leading the team in stroke average (71.70 ), rounds in the 60s (nine), rounds under par (20) and rounds of par or better (23).

He posted a team-best three top 10 finishes, six top 18s and seven top 21s and was USC’s top finisher in eight of 11 events. Two of his top 10 results came in the postseason. He tied for sixth at the Pac-12 Championships at par 284 (73-68-74-69) and followed that with a tie for 10th at the NCAA Stockton Regional at 7-under 209 (68-71-70).

Also back are Graduate seniors Jack Boulger senior Parker Sisk Juniors Krando Nishiba and Shane Ffrench and sophomore Gavin Aurilia . The Trojans welcome a pair of freshmen in Mahanth Chirravuri from Arizona and Rocky Chapman from the UK

Aurilia started nine times last year, Ffrench eight times, Nishiba seven times, Boulger six times and Sisk twice.

Chirravuri was a 2020 Rolex/AJGA All-American Honorable mention selection and won the Arizona state title in 2020 at 10-under while helping his school to state team titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021, finishing third individually in 2021. Chapman is a Talented up-and-coming golfer from England who will compete for starting time.